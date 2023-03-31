Entertainment

K-pop: Jisoo's debut solo album 'ME' released; 'Flower' video out

K-pop: Jisoo's debut solo album 'ME' released; 'Flower' video out

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 31, 2023, 10:40 am 1 min read

K-pop artists are one of the most followed artists in the world. As they are on the verge of global domination, fans are in awe of their work. Finally, BLACKPINK's Jisoo released the first track titled Flower from her debut solo album ME. The K-pop girl group debuted seven years back and this marks the phenomenal singer's first solo musical venture.

Jisoo's trademarks make it a potential chartbuster

Flower is a good composition and has a sonic rollercoaster feel to it. The violin adds an extra edge to the whole piece. The song has Jisoo's trademark warbles and high-pitched sequence. Likely, this song has the potential to top the charts in the coming weeks. The second track titled All Eyes on Me (audio) has been released and it's a pure dance-pop number.

Twitter Post