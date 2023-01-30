Entertainment

K-drama star Song Joong-Ki hitched to Katy Saunders; announces pregnancy

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jan 30, 2023, 03:08 pm

Song Joong-ki confirmed marriage to Katy Louise Saunders and announced that she is pregnant

On Monday, South Korean actor Song Joong-Ki caught his fans by surprise when he confirmed his marriage to British actor Katy Louise Saunders. Taking to his official fan cafe, he not only revealed his marriage, but also announced that the couple are expecting their first child. The Reborn Rich star revealed his relationship with Saunders in December last year through his agency HighZium Studio.

'Katy makes me a better person..,' says Joong-Ki

The letter shared by the actor read, "I have promised to continue life together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been by my side supporting me and who I have spent valuable time with while cherishing each other. She is a sensible and amazing person to the point that I revere her. Thanks to her, I am becoming a better person."

Joong-Ki expressed gratitude to fans for supporting him

In his post, he expressed his gratitude to his fans for cherishing him no matter what! He said, "I sincerely thank all the fans who always cherish me no matter what. Especially following the wishes and support of Ki Aile (Song Joong Ki's fan club). I will work to fly higher as an actor and individual with the wings of greater responsibility and passion."

A separate wedding ceremony planned by the couple

The newly-wed couple will have a separate wedding ceremony for friends, and family. As per a source close to Song Joong-Ki's agency, nothing specific has been decided yet, but there has been confirmation of a separate wedding ceremony. Interacting with a media portal, the source said, "The two will spend their newlywed life going back and forth from South Korea and the United Kingdom."

Relationship timeline

Before getting into a relationship with Saunders, Joong-Ki was briefly married to his Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Hye-kyo. The relationship was kept under wraps for the longest time, but the K-drama actor's agency confirmed the news of his dating Saunders last year, putting an end to all the speculations. Reports claim that Joong-Ki met Saunders through a mutual friend in 2021.