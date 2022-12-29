Entertainment

All about Korean star Song Joong-ki and his rumored girlfriend

All about Korean star Song Joong-ki and his rumored girlfriend

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 29, 2022, 11:11 am 2 min read

Everything to know about Song Joong-ki's relationship and his rumored girlfriend

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki has been making it to the headlines lately. And it is, in fact, regarding his personal life. The actor recently confirmed he is in a romantic relationship, and the internet could not stop linking him to a British woman named Katy Louise Saunders. Here's everything you need to know about the Reborn Rich actor and his rumored girlfriend.

Why does this story matter?

Similar to K-pop, K-drama stars also have a massive fan following. Song confirming being in a relationship shook his fans globally.

His agency officially confirmed his relationship status, without naming the woman in his life. Since then, fans of the actor have been interested in knowing everything about his present relationship.

He was previously married to his Descendants of the Sun co-star, Song Hye-kyo.

How rumors about Song and Saunders started?

Though Song's girlfriend's name was not revealed, it was informed that the woman in his life is a non-celebrity. However, recently at the APAN Star Awards, Song thanked "Katy, Nalla, Maya, and Antes" in his acceptance speech. While Nalla is Song's dog, Maya and Antes are Saunders's dogs' names, going by one of her old social media posts, which led to the dating rumors.

They reportedly met through a common friend

If media reports are to be believed then the rumored couple is said to have met each other in the year 2021 through a common friend. Reportedly, Song's non-celebrity girlfriend did not only accompany him on various events but also reportedly met his latest drama Reborn Rich's team. She attended the show's overseas promotions with him, too, as per reports.

Pregnancy rumors about Song and his girlfriend

There were also rumors that Song and his girlfriend were expecting a child. Reacting to these speculations, his agency issued a statement on Monday (December 26). "It is difficult to confirm his personal life other than the fact that he is dating," read the agency's statement. Furthermore, it also requested everyone to not pay attention to any "unconfirmed speculative reports."