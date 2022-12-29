Entertainment

Tunisha Sharma case: Sheezan reportedly had affair with another girl

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 29, 2022, 11:00 am 3 min read

Waliv Police is currently interrogating actor Sheezan Khan in the alleged suicide case of actor Tunisha Sharma

The Waliv Police is currently investigating the alleged suicide case of 20-year-old actor Tunisha Sharma, who reportedly died of suicide on the sets of her TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul on Sunday afternoon. The police have found that the primary accused and Sharma's co-star-former boyfriend Sheezan Khan was in touch with another girl and deleted his chats with her. Here's more.

Khan reportedly had an affair with another girl

Khan was taken into four-day custody by the Waliv Police following a case of abetment of suicide lodged against him by Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma. While submitting an application seeking Khan's remand, the police repeatedly alleged that "[he] had an affair with another girl apart from Tunisha, and was on call with his secret girlfriend for two hours on the day of Tunisha's death."

Khan reportedly spoke to Sharma shortly before her death

The police have further accused Khan of not aiding with the inquiry. Khan had reportedly spoken to the deceased actor shortly before her death, but he hasn't revealed the conversation to the investigating officers, reported ANI. "The investigating officer is interrogating Sheezan several times a day but he is neither answering the questions correctly nor is he helping the investigation," reported the portal.

WhatsApp chats will be retrieved in the coming days

The police will now look at retrieving the WhatsApp chats with the aforementioned "girlfriend" and will quiz the 28-year-old actor thereafter. They are reportedly yet to record Vanita's statement, too, considering she is not in the condition to speak to anyone owing to the tragedy. The future course of investigation also hinges on her statements, revelations, and accusations, if any.

Actor was cremated on Wednesday afternoon

Separately, Sharma was cremated on Tuesday afternoon (December 27) in the presence of her family members, colleagues, and industry colleagues at Goddev Shamshan Bhumi, Bhayandar East, Mumbai. Among the TV personalities who paid their last respects to Sharma were Kanwar Dhillon, Shivin Narang, Siddharth Nigam, Avneet Kaur, Ashnoor Kaur, Vishal Jethwa, and Deepika Singh. Sharma's mother reportedly fainted during her daughter's last rites.

Learn more about Khan, his career trajectory

Khan, who hails from Mumbai, is the brother of TV actors Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz. He stepped into showbiz as the young Akbar in the drama Jodha Akbar and subsequently went on to play a part in numerous leading shows such as Chandra Nandini, Silsila Pyaar Ka, Prithvi Vallabh. His work in Tara From Satara and Nazar 2 brought him stupendous acclaim.