Entertainment

Vaishali Takkar suicide case: MP Police nab ex-boyfriend Rahul Navlani

Vaishali Takkar suicide case: MP Police nab ex-boyfriend Rahul Navlani

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 20, 2022, 12:03 pm 3 min read

Madhya Pradesh Police nabbed Rahul Navlani, the prime accused in Vaishali Takkar's suicide case

Three days after TV actor Vaishali Takkar's reported suicide rocked the industry, the Madhya Pradesh Police have nabbed Rahul Navlani, the prime accused in the case. He is reportedly her ex-boyfriend and neighbor and was on run since Sunday. To recall, Takkar had left behind a five-page-long suicide note where she had accused Navlani and his wife Disha of harassing her. Trigger warning: suicide.

Update Navlani is being interrogated, but wife Disha is still absconding

Reportedly, police arrested Navlani on Wednesday night. However, there is no update on Disha's whereabouts yet. Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra told NDTV, "The accused was a neighbor so he knew about the goings on and managed to escape...Teams were sent to different states, we even announced a reward and issued a lookout notice." He added that Navlani is now being questioned.

Suicide note Takkar was stressed due to Navlani for a long time

Reportedly, Navlani had proved to be a major hindrance in Takkar's marriage plans and had "sent a photo of himself with her to her fiance Mitesh Gor." Takkar's suicide note stated that she was being "harassed by Navlani and Disha" and had been stressed for a long time. The police have charged the Navlani couple with a case of abetment of suicide.

Witness Actor Nishant Singh Malkani offered to help the police

Meanwhile, Takkar's Rakshabandhan co-star Nishant Singh Malkani told ETimes, "I knew the entire thing about [Navlani] who was harassing her, I knew a lot of in-depth things." The Bigg Boss 14 participant also added that she had asked him not to share anything with anyone, but now, he will "give [his] best, fight against [Navlani], stand by [his] friend, and help with the investigation."

Career Takkar had a successful, albeit tragically short stint on television

Takkar debuted in 2015 with the role of Sanjana in the immensely successful Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which went on to become the longest-running Star Plus serial ever. Her role as Anjali Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka ushered in more fame. She also starred in Super Sisters, Vish ya Amrit: Sitara, and Manmohini 2. She last appeared as Kanak in Rakshabandhan (2021-22).

Helplines If you're struggling with suicidal thoughts, please seek help

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation has trained counselors, and its contact number is 18602662345.