27 years of 'DDLJ': Revisiting its eternal, classic jukebox

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 20, 2022, 11:01 am 2 min read

'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' completed 27 years on Thursday!

Raj and Simran's classic love story has completed 27 years! Aditya Chopra's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge scripted its name in golden letters in the annals of Hindi cinema and cemented Shah Rukh Khan as the "King of romance." Moreover, its music blended into the story, contributed to the film's phenomenal success, and has stood the test of time effortlessly. Let's revisit the classic album.

#1 'Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye'

When you have a singer like the legendary Lata Mangeshkar and an impeccable performer like Kajol, there is little that can go haywire. Composed by Jatin-Lalit and penned by Anand Bakshi, the song served as a fitting introduction to Simran (Kajol) and captured the innocence, exuberance, and dreaminess that often defines youth. The song has a staggering 13cr views on YRF's YouTube channel.

#2 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna'

The fact that this song is played during weddings even today speaks volumes about its indelible impact on an entire generation. Sung by Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan, it's a bonafide treat for SRK-Kajol fans for the way it captures their chemistry and spontaneity. Unsurprisingly, it hasn't been marred by the ravages of time and is carved into the hearts of Bollywood enthusiasts forever.

#3 'Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko To Pyar Sajna'

A song that may make people in love blush fervently, Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko To Pyar Sajna is another classic melody that embellishes DDLJ's album. Laced in the mellifluous voice of Narayan and Mangeshkar, it tugs at one's heartstrings and is dedicated to the celebration of the early stages of love. Bakshi was also nominated for a Filmfare Award in the Best Lyricist category.

#4 'Ghar Aaja Pardesi'

DDLJ is truly an album with no bad songs whatsoever! In a soundtrack that is heavily dominated by romantic numbers, Ghar Aaja Pardesi stands out for its patriotic fervor and is painted with strokes of nostalgia. It also features the iconic scenes of Amrish Puri feeding a flock of pigeons. It was penned by Bakshi and crooned by Pamela Chopra and Manpreet Kaur.

#5 'Tujhe Dekha To'

Shot in the now-legendary mustard fields in Gurgaon, Tujhe Dekha To has everything you would expect out of a timeless classic. It has soothing cinematography, two immaculate artists in the form of SRK and Kajol, powerful lyrics, and intense chemistry between the leading duo. Sung by Kumar Sanu and album regular Mangeshkar, the song has been viewed 16cr times on YouTube!