Ex-Mr. India contest winner tries to end his life

Manoj Patil was admitted to Cooper Hospital and he is currently in critical condition

Former Mr. India contest winner Manoj Patil allegedly tried to end his life by consuming sleeping pills at his residence in suburban Oshiwara in Mumbai in the wee hours on Thursday, police said. After the alleged incident, which took place between 12:30-1 am at Patil's home in the Saileela building in Oshiwara, his family members rushed him to hospital, his manager Pari Naaz said.

Letter

Patil had demanded action against Sahil Khan for defaming him

In the hospital, Patil's condition was stated to be "critical," Naaz added. Patil, 29, a "self-made" athlete and a model, had a few days back submitted a letter to the Oshiwara Police, demanding action against Bollywood actor Sahil Khan for allegedly defaming him on social media and creating problems in his professional life, she said.

FIR

No FIR has been registered so far: Oshiwara Police Station

She said they had demanded that an FIR be lodged against the actor. However, an official at the Oshiwara Police Station said no FIR has been registered so far. "Our official visited the Cooper Hospital where Patil is admitted," he added. Patil, born in 1992, won the Mr. India Men's Physique Overall Championship in 2016.

Instagram

Patil consumed pills after being harassed by Sahil Khan: Naaz

Naaz said that Patil consumed the pills after being harassed by actor Sahil Khan, reported DNA India. Notably, Khan recently posted a video on Instagram and lambasted Patil. In the caption of the post, Khan wrote, "Manoj Steroid Wala Kaun hai? Any Idea! Believe it or not. For more watch my story." Patil was being harassed for more than one year, said Naaz.

Instagram Post

Here's Sahil Khan's Instagram post

Details

Patil's phone number had been made viral: Naaz

"Patil's phone number had been made viral. And last night he was with his friends and on his way home he went to a chemist shop and bought the pills," Naaz said. "His friends weren't aware what he took but when he reached home he didn't even have dinner and fell unconscious. We then rushed him to hospital," she said.