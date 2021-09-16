Ex-Mr. India contest winner tries to end his life
Former Mr. India contest winner Manoj Patil allegedly tried to end his life by consuming sleeping pills at his residence in suburban Oshiwara in Mumbai in the wee hours on Thursday, police said. After the alleged incident, which took place between 12:30-1 am at Patil's home in the Saileela building in Oshiwara, his family members rushed him to hospital, his manager Pari Naaz said.
Patil had demanded action against Sahil Khan for defaming him
In the hospital, Patil's condition was stated to be "critical," Naaz added. Patil, 29, a "self-made" athlete and a model, had a few days back submitted a letter to the Oshiwara Police, demanding action against Bollywood actor Sahil Khan for allegedly defaming him on social media and creating problems in his professional life, she said.
No FIR has been registered so far: Oshiwara Police Station
She said they had demanded that an FIR be lodged against the actor. However, an official at the Oshiwara Police Station said no FIR has been registered so far. "Our official visited the Cooper Hospital where Patil is admitted," he added. Patil, born in 1992, won the Mr. India Men's Physique Overall Championship in 2016.
Patil consumed pills after being harassed by Sahil Khan: Naaz
Naaz said that Patil consumed the pills after being harassed by actor Sahil Khan, reported DNA India. Notably, Khan recently posted a video on Instagram and lambasted Patil. In the caption of the post, Khan wrote, "Manoj Steroid Wala Kaun hai? Any Idea! Believe it or not. For more watch my story." Patil was being harassed for more than one year, said Naaz.
Here's Sahil Khan's Instagram post
Patil's phone number had been made viral: Naaz
"Patil's phone number had been made viral. And last night he was with his friends and on his way home he went to a chemist shop and bought the pills," Naaz said. "His friends weren't aware what he took but when he reached home he didn't even have dinner and fell unconscious. We then rushed him to hospital," she said.