Lollapalooza is coming to India! Know everything about music fest

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 04, 2022, 10:04 am 2 min read

Global music festival Lollapalooza is coming to India in January 2023

International musical festival Lollapalooza is all set to make its Asia debut! One of the most successful, sought-after, and anxiously awaited events, it'll take place in Mumbai on January 28-29, 2023. The two-day-long fest will register the presence of numerous acclaimed Indian and international artists, some of whom will be performing in India for the maiden time! Here's everything about the musical extravaganza.

Context Why does this story matter?

Singer Perry Farrell founded it as a touring festival in 1991 and the event is hailed for bringing multiple artists representing different genres under one roof.

Lollapalooza is reportedly also the first of its kind festival to be "environmentally conscious."

Apart from India, previous venues have included premier countries of the world, such as Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, and Sweden.

International artists Who's who of international musical landscape will perform

One of the most popular global bands and music sensations Imagine Dragons will perform for the first time ever in India! In addition to them, American rock band The Strokes, American DJ Diplo, Grammy-nominated star Zhu, American rock band Greta Van Fleet, English Indie rock band The Wombats, and American dream pop band Cigarettes After Sex will headline the festival, too! How exciting, indeed.

Twitter Post Take a look at what Imagine Dragons posted

it's with no shortage of emotion and excitement that we can finally announce we're headlining the first ever LOLLAPALOOZA INDIA. to our friends in this beautiful country, we've waited far too long to come and see you, but we're going to make it up to you. https://t.co/k34Wvt4inL pic.twitter.com/1YpvhBL9i7 — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) November 3, 2022

Indian artists Prateek Kuhad, AP Dhillon, Divine slated to perform, too

There is no dearth of acclaimed Indian artists, either. The Indian lineup features some popular names such as Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon, rapper Divine, singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, Mumbai-based rock band The Yellow Diary, and Delhi-based band Bloodywood, and more artists. Going by the lineup, it looks like the event is going to be bigger and better than ever before, with reportedly 60,000 attendees expected.

Other information Tickets can be booked via BookMyShow now!

The event will take place at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse and tickets can be booked via BookMyShow or at the event's website. The cost of general tickets begins from a whopping Rs. 8,999. Moreover, apart from the aforementioned artists, some new international performers such as Japanese Breakfast, Chelsea Cutler, Alec Benjamin, Apashe, Imanbek, Kasablanca, and Madeon, among others, will be present, too! Are you ready?