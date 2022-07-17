India

Mumbai: Minor detained for putting homemade bomb in parcel

Mumbai: Minor detained for putting homemade bomb in parcel

Written by Abhishek Hari Jul 17, 2022, 01:14 pm 2 min read

The parcel caught fire at the courier firm's office causing panic.

According to police, a boy was apprehended in Mumbai on Saturday for reportedly building a low-intensity homemade bomb and packaging it in a courier container in order to claim insurance money. The package caught fire at the courier company's office creating panic. No one was hurt in the incident. The company later informed the police.

Fact Police detained the minor on Friday after receiving complaint

The teenager who was reportedly responsible for shipping it was located and apprehended on Friday as a result of the courier service informing the Mumbai police. According to investigators, the child saw an offer for insurance coverage on the internet for products damaged during shipping and devised a scheme to make quick money.

Details How did he make the bomb?

He allegedly used information gathered from the internet to create an electric circuit employing firecrackers, an electrical battery, and a mobile phone. The alarm on the phone was to serve as a trigger. He prepared bogus invoices for two computer processors, a cell phone, and a memory card totaling over Rs. 9.8 lakh, and used them to get insurance coverage for these items.

Case More details regarding the case

He then packaged the item and had it shipped to a fictitious address in Delhi. The package was picked up from his suburban Santacruz residence by a courier company employee. The official stated that at the office of the company in the Jogeshwari neighborhood, the package burst into flames on Tuesday night, sparking an alarm and prompting a police investigation.

Current Status Case registered against minor, investigation underway

A case has been registered under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to combustible matter), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 435 of the Indian Penal Code (mischief by fire or explosive substance). An official stated, that as per the Juvenile Justice Act, the boy has been placed in a children's home until July 27, and an investigation is underway.