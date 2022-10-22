Entertainment

Akanksha Puri denies 'being in love' with Mika Singh

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 22, 2022, 05:51 pm 3 min read

Akanksha Puri won 'Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti' in July

Singer-musician Mika Singh's quest for a suitable bride ended in July with the finale of Star Bharat's Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti. His friend and actor-model Akanksha Puri, who entered the show as a wild card contestant, was declared the winner. Months after the show's conclusion, Puri now opened up on her equation with Singh and said they are "just friends" and not a couple.

Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti followed the pattern of other matchmaking reality shows like Rakhi ka Swayamwar, Ratan Ka Rishta, and Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega—essentially an Indian version of The Bachelor.

On July 25, the final episode aired where Akanksha Puri was selected as the winner and touted as Singh's "future bride."

She was pitted against co-contestants Prantika Das and Neet Mahal in the finale.

Speaking to ETimes, Puri recently made a bombshell confession. She said, "We mentioned on the show that we were friends... We continue to be that. We are just friends and not a couple." On exchanging varmalas (garlands) during the finale, she said, "Mika and I are both used to people talking about us, it doesn't bother us." We wonder what Singh has to say!

Offering further clarification, Puri added, "The Swayamvar was about choosing a partner, so we decided on each other as we have known each other for almost a decade." She said, "Nothing has changed between us, and we continue to be the same old friends that we were." She has also denied that the duo is in love with each other.

Puri's latest statement is in contrast with her earlier opinion. After her victory in July, Puri told ETimes TV, "It's been quite long since I dated someone, I am so happy I have romance in my life now, which I was majorly missing." "We are a powerful couple...we are all set to paint the town red with our love story," she had said.

Akanksha Puri is a popular name in the Hindi television industry. She has also appeared in the Bollywood film Calendar Girls, apart from some Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada films. Her other notable works include Action and Vighnaharta Ganesha. Previously, Puri was in a relationship with actor and former Bigg Boss contestant, Paras Chhabra, who participated in the 13th season of the reality television show.