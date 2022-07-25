Entertainment

'Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti': Mika Singh chooses best-friend Akanksha Puri

'Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti': Mika Singh chooses best-friend Akanksha Puri

Written by Isha Sharma Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Jul 25, 2022, 10:48 am 3 min read

Singer Mika Singh has reportedly chosen Akanksha Puri as his future wife! (Photo credit: Twitter/@akanksha800)

Singer Mika Singh's two-month-long quest for a suitable match has finally culminated in the form of television and film actor Akanksha Puri! While the final episode of Star Bharat's Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti is yet to be telecast, early reports suggest that Puri has won the Aankh Marey singer's heart after scoring an edge over co-finalists Neet Mahal and Prantika Das. Details inside.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mika Di Vohti is modeled along the lines of similar matchmaking shows such as Rakhi ka Swayamwar and Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega.

While the marriages on these shows have bitten the dust rather abruptly, nonetheless, the audience remains invested due to the entertainment factor.

Interestingly, this time, the makers have promised that the artiste will definitely tie the knot with his chosen partner!

Companionship Puri and Singh have been friends, go way back

Puri's victory is all the more special since she wasn't one of the two 12 contestants who had initially embarked on this journey with the musician. She had made a wild card entry much later and her arrival in the show even raised some eyebrows, with co-contestants terming it "unfair." Puri and Singh have also reportedly known each other for over a decade now!

History Last year, duo had sparked marriage rumors, too

Interestingly, it was only last year that the pair brushed off marriage rumors. In April 2021, the Pungi singer had organized an akhand path at his residence, to which Puri was invited. And, one of the clips shared by Puri had added fuel to romance rumors. "I know, our fans love to see us together but sorry it's not happening!!" Puri had said then.

Information Puri had claimed to support Singh regardless of his decision

The three final contestants had their haldi, mehendi, and sangeet ceremonies ahead of the last episode. They were reportedly decked up as traditional brides for the finale. Notably, while entering the show, Puri claimed she realized her love for the singer when she saw him with other women. She further claimed she would support Singh even if his final decision doesn't gravitate toward her.

Future What lies ahead for the couple?

A source, while speaking to Indian Express, spilled the beans on the lovebirds' future. They said, "While Mika did not marry Akanksha on the stage, he put the wedding garland on her to signify his choice." Reportedly, the singer now wishes to spend quality time with his lady love, away from the glare of cameras before finally taking the plunge.

Career What is Puri best known for?

Puri is a popular name on Hindi television and was also in the news for previously dating fellow actor Paras Chhabra. Puri is predominantly a TV actor and has also appeared in a few movies. Some of her most notable works include Calendar Girls, Action, and Vighnaharta Ganesha. She also appeared on the reality show Bigg Boss (Season 13 and 15) as a guest.