'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain' actor Deepesh Bhan passes away

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 23, 2022, 01:37 pm 3 min read

Deepesh Bhan has passed away at the age of 41. RIP. (Photo credit: Instagram/@deepeshbhan)

In a piece of tragic and shocking news, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor Deepesh Bhan has passed away. He played the beloved Malkhan on the slice-of-life sitcom. His FIR co-actor Kavita Kaushik took to social media to share the heartbreaking news and said that he breathed his last on Friday. The actor was only 41. We wish strength to his family and friends.

Exact cause of death not known yet

While the Hindi TV industry and his fans are still trying to wrap their head around his sudden passing, early reports suggest that the definite cause of his death isn't yet known. Reportedly, he collapsed while playing cricket and was immediately rushed to the doctor, but unfortunately couldn't be saved. Bhan was known to be a fitness enthusiast and regularly played the sport.

Kaushik called him a 'fit' health conscious man

His friend/co-actor Kaushik wrote, "In shock, gutted, and pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday." Calling him "an important cast member in FIR," she mentioned that Bhan was quite "fit" who never drank or smoked or "did anything to harm his health." Per Kaushik, Bhan is survived by his parents, his wife, and a year-old child.

Kaushik paid her condolences to Bhan

In shock, gutted ,pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in f.i.r , Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one year old child and parents and us all 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/FVkaZFT3bI — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) July 23, 2022

Reportedly, Bhan's nose bled while playing cricket on Saturday

Contrary to Kaushik's update, some reports suggest that Bhan passed away on Saturday. The assistant director of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain told Dainik Bhaskar that he shot till late at night on Friday and his nose began bleeding while playing cricket on Saturday morning.

Bhan's colleagues expressed their shock over his passing

Several industry members and fans expressed their shock at Bhan's sudden departure. Rohitashv Gour, who headlines Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, said, "It has come as a big shock to all of us. I don't know how to express what I am feeling." Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli, the sitcom's producers, also paid their condolences, calling Bhan "a dedicated actor and a part of family."

Bhan was a popular face in comedy shows

Bhan, who was known for his comic timing, had made a name for himself on television and was a part of several comedy serials. These included Comedy Club, Champ, Comedy Ka King Kaun, Sun Yaar Chill Maar, and May I Come in Madam? In Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, audiences loved his bonding and camaraderie with his best friend Teeka, played by Vaibhav Mathur.