'Brahmastra 2' to have this major change; makers begin preparations

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 22, 2022, 05:11 pm 2 min read

'Brahmastra 2' will release at the end of 2025

After almost 10 years in the making, Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva was released theatrically to stupendous success on September 9. The action-adventure mythological drama has been lauded by the audience for its gripping story, jaw-dropping VFX, and powerful, pulsating background music. Now, the latest reports suggest that director Ayan Mukerji and the rest of the team have already started preparing for the sequel! Details inside.

Ayan Mukerji always planned Brahmastra as a full-fledged trilogy with which he aspires to weave India's first cinematic universe—Astraverse.

Brahmastra 1's second half gravitated heavily toward the flashback sequences of Dev and Amrita—Shiva's (Ranbir Kapoor) parents—fueling the audience's curiosity about them.

Since Deepika Padukone had a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance in the first part, it's all but confirmed that she'd essay the role of Amrita.

Change 'Brahmastra 2' will be heavier on mythological side

Bollywood Hungama has reported that after the smashing success of Brahmastra, Disney has given the green signal for its second installment. Brahmastra co-producers, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Disney, are currently in talks to allocate a budget for the sequel. One aspect that will be significantly different in Brahmastra 2 is that the focus will reportedly be more on mythology rather than modern aspects.

Expectations 'Brahmastra 2' has a lot of ground to cover

The makers' decision to focus on the mythological side in Brahmasta: Part Two—Dev is not surprising since audiences had particularly loved the parts that explored the religious/mythological origins of the characters in Part One—Shiva. Moreover, since the first part ended on an intriguing note, audiences are now waiting with bated breath to delve deeper into the story of Dev's expeditious rise and tumultuous fall.

Information Here's everything we know about 'Brahmastra: Part Two—Dev'

Mukerji is targeting December 2025 for the release of Brahmastra: Part Two—Dev. It's expected to pick up from where the first part concluded, and Ranveer Singh has reportedly been roped in for the eponymous role. However, Mukerji, who earlier dubbed Dev his "most exciting character," has not spilled any beans yet. Alia Bhatt and Kapoor will also reprise their roles in the sequel.

