Twinkle Khanna birthday: Lesser-known facts about 'Mrs. Funnybones'

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 29, 2022, 05:30 am 2 min read

Twinkle Khanna turns 48 today

Actor-writer Twinkle Khanna, who is also popularly known as Mrs. Funnybones based on the title of her first novel by the same name, is celebrating her birthday on Thursday (December 29). Wife of Akshay Kumar, Khanna has gained popularity more for her wittiness than her acting. On her 48th birthday, here are some interesting facts about the actor.

She shares her birthday with her late actor-father Rajesh Khanna

One of the most interesting facts about her is that she shares her birthday with her late father, legendary actor Rajesh Khanna. The father-daughter duo was born on December 29. It is very rare for parents to share the same birthdays, and it's also something that she feels very lucky about. She is the elder daughter of the Anand actor and Dimple Kapadia.

Khanna was the first choice for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was a hit film that was released in the late 90s. The film starred actors Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. Salman Khan was also seen in a cameo. Interestingly, Johar's first choice for Tina's character was not Mukerji but Khanna. The role then landed to Mukerji.

Khanna was slightly cross-eye, reportedly

According to some reports, Khanna had a cross-eye condition at the beginning of her career. She reportedly underwent corrective surgery for the cross-eye after her first few films. She marked her debut in the Hindi film industry with the 1995 film Barsaat. The film, which was helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, was also the debut movie of actor Bobby Deol.

Was included in the best-dressed Indian celebrity list

The famous People Magazine had included Khanna's name in its 2009's best-dressed Indian celebrity list. Khanna was put in fourth place on the list, reportedly. Apart from this, the former actor is also known for her interior designing skills. She is also said to have done the interiors of Mukerji's residence.