Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan-2': Makers announce release date with teaser

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 28, 2022, 06:05 pm 2 min read

'Ponniyin Selvan-2' will hit the theaters on April 28, 2023

Fans of the Ponniyin Selvan (PS) franchise can now rejoice! The makers of the movie announced the much-awaited update on Wednesday. Taking to their social media space, the makers of the historical fiction have announced that the sequel will be released on April 28, 2023. Along with it, a short teaser video was also released featuring the lead actors.

Why does this story matter?

Mani Ratnam's PS franchise features an ensemble of acclaimed stars, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Karthi, "Chiyaan" Vikram, and "Jayam" Ravi, to name a few.

The franchise's first part ended with a crucial twist, which will be revealed in the sequel.

The second role played by Rai Bachchan and a few other important character explorations are expected to be made in the second part.

What does the teaser video show?

In the teaser released by the makers on Wednesday, the lead actors, namely Vikram, Ravi, Karthi, and Rai Bachchan can be seen making appearances. Trisha did not get featured in the video, which came as a disappointment to the fans. Sharing it, the makers wrote, "Let's get those swords in the air as we await the 28th of April 2023!"

'PS I' made history at the box office

According to reports, the two-part franchise was made on a budget of Rs. 500cr. The first part crossed the Rs. 500cr mark at the global box office, recovering both installments' budgets. PS I is also the highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2022 and the fourth-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. The film debuted on Amazon Prime Video recently and has been receiving a good response.

Meet the rest of the cast and crew

Besides the aforementioned actors, the franchise also features Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Parthiban Radhakrishnan in important roles. AR Rahman composed its music, while Ravi Varman cranked the camera. Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan co-wrote the script. Lyca Productions and Ratnam's Madras Talkies produced the historical fiction based on the 1950s Tamil novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy.