5, including 9-month-old, found dead in Bengaluru house; suicide suspected

Five members of a family, including four adults and a nine-month-old baby, were found dead in their house in Bengaluru's Byadarahalli area on Friday night. The adults were found hanging in different rooms while the baby was found dead on a bed. A two-year-old girl, Preksha, was also found there and has since been rescued by the police.

Details

Police suspects the adults died by suicide days ago

The deceased have been identified as Bharathi (51), her daughters Sinchana (34) and Sindhurani (34), son Madhusagar (25), and the baby boy. The bodies were found in a decomposed state. Police suspects the adults died by suicide around four days ago while the baby starved to death. Preksha, who miraculously survived around the dead bodies, was taken to a hospital for a medical check-up.

Developments

Bharathi's husband had left the house over a family dispute

Halegiri Shankar, Bharathi's husband, had left the house in a fit of rage some five days ago following a family dispute. He reportedly had an argument with one of his daughters, who had left her in-laws to stay with them. After many of Shankar's phone calls to his family went unanswered, he returned home, but found the house locked. The police was then alerted.

Probe

Police case registered; investigation underway

The police is trying to ascertain the reason behind the alleged suicides. Meanwhile, a team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has been summoned to aid the investigation. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Byadarahalli Police station. "We are also trying to find out how the neighbors did not come to know of the incident," DCP (West) Sanjeev M Patil said.

Similar incident

A similar incident was reported in Delhi's Burari

A similar incident was reported from Delhi in July 2018 when 11 members of a family were found dead in the national capital's Burari area. While 10 members were found hanging, the oldest member - a 77-year-old woman - was allegedly strangled. Police probe in that case suggested the family members were trying to perform an occult practice.

Helplines

If you're having suicidal thoughts, please seek help

