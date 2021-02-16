As many as 105 residents of an apartment complex in Bengaluru's Bommanahalli locality have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past few days, according to the city's civic body - Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). All those who tested positive for the virus had attended a party held in the apartment complex. Here are more details on this.

BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad confirmed that the number of cases has risen. "The number of cases has risen to 105. We are taking all the measures to control further spread of the coronavirus." Prasad added that they have called a meeting of citizens' groups and resident welfare associations of the city "to discuss how the spread can be controlled among the people."

An additional 200 residents of the apartment complex were scheduled to be tested on Tuesday, Bommanahalli Health Officer Dr. Savitha told The News Minute. "We have sent samples to NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences), and the results will take a week to arrive," she further informed the publication. Of the 105 residents, 96 are aged above 50, she said.

She said that one person has been hospitalized as a precautionary measure after their oxygen level dipped, while the others have not shown any severe symptoms thus far. The civic body was first notified about these cases by the building's residents on February 12, following which a medical team was deployed to conduct check-ups at regular intervals there.

Meanwhile, Prasad said the members who have tested positive are self-quarantining and using the reverse isolation technique so as to limit the exposure of those who tested negative for the disease. Further, the apartment complex has reportedly been sealed, and the civic body has been maintaining its sanitation. In addition to this, the tracing of such residents who might be at risk is underway.

