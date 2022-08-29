Entertainment

Korean actor Yoo Ju-eun dies by suicide at 27

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 29, 2022, 05:23 pm 2 min read

Korean actor Yoo Ju-eun has died by suicide. RIP. (Photo credit: Instagram/@yoojueun)

Korean actor Yoo Ju-eun, who shot to fame through her work in Big Forest, Joseon Survival Period, and Never Twice, has passed away. Yoo died by suicide and left behind a heart-rending suicide note for her family. Her elder brother shared the note on Instagram on Monday (August 29). The departed actor was only 27. We wish strength to her family and loved ones.

Note The actor sought forgiveness for taking the extreme step

The exact reason behind her tragic death is unknown. In the note, the actor apologized to her family. She wrote, "I'm sorry that I'm leaving ahead of everyone else. Especially mom, dad, grandma, and brother. My mind is screaming that I don't want to live anymore." Yoo asked the family "to be strong" and "not cry" and that "[she] will be watching over them."

Request 'I've been thinking about it for a long time'

"I am not sad at all. In fact, I'm very calm. Maybe because I've been thinking about it for a long time. I've lived such a happy life which I don't deserve. So I am content. This is enough." The actor also requested the family "not to blame anyone and move on," and wrote, "I'm not dead. So please live a good life everyone."

Career 'It wasn't easy to pursue acting,' said Yoo

The actor also touched upon her acting career and wrote, "I really wanted to do acting. Maybe it was my everything or just a part of me. However, it wasn't easy to pursue that life." She elaborated, "I didn't want to do anything else. That was devastating. I realized having a dream is a blessing and a curse at the same time."

Gratitude 'Mom, dad, please don't cry'

Concluding the heartbreaking write-up, Yoo wrote, "I'm sure God won't send me to hell because He loves me. He will listen and take care of me. So don't worry everyone." She didn't forget to express gratitude and love toward her friends and followers and mentioned that their love was her "strength and laughter." "Mom, dad, I love you. Please don't cry. I'm begging."

Information Suicide counseling helplines

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA on 022 2754 6669 (24 hours). Sneha India Foundation, which also works 24X7, can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation has trained counselors, and their number is 18602662345.