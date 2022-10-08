Entertainment

BTS's Jin to appear on Lee Young-ji's show 'No Prepare'

The episode will premiere on YouTube on October 20

In an exciting piece of news for the BTS ARMY, the K-pop band's member Jin is reportedly set to make an appearance on rapper Lee Young-ji's variety show, No Prepare. As per an announcement by the makers, Jin will be part of the show's 13th episode, which will air on October 20. The episode with Jin would reportedly be the YouTube show's last one.

The preview of the said episode of No Prepare, also known as My Alcohol Diary, showed Jin and Lee having fun with their contagious energy.

Fans took to social media to express how pumped they are to see the informal, fun side of Jin.

Interestingly, on the show, Lee usually offers her guests soju, beer, and other alcoholic beverages to help them loosen up.

Video Fans notice change in host Lee's looks

The upcoming episode's preview video, featuring Jin, was recently dropped online. Curious fans were also quick to notice the changes Lee's looks for this episode. While she usually appears with no makeup, the preview showed her dolled up with minimalistic makeup. While she has likely had a makeover for the show's finale, some viewers felt the special change in her looks was for Jin.

Update #VMINKOOK trended after BTS members' selfies surfaced online

In separate news, other BTS members V, Jimin, Jungkook, and J-Hope reportedly reunited for a dance practice session on Friday. V shared also shared selfie videos from their session, which took over the internet in no time. #VMINKOOK began trending on Twitter as ARMYs reshared the videos expressing their excitement. Fans couldn't keep calm as the VMinKook trio reunited online after a brief hiatus.

Information BTS to perform as a group on October 15

Notably, BTS will be performing on October 15 in a free concert to promote South Korea's bid for the 2030 Busan World Expo. The band made headlines recently over Jin's military enlistment issue. As he turns 30 this year, South Korea's government will decide whether Jin will be exempted from the 18-month military service—mandatory for able-bodied adult males before they turn 30—before December.