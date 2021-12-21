Entertainment 'The Northman' trailer: Of Vikings, violence, revenge and mysticism

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 21, 2021, 03:30 pm

Get ready for some violent action in 'The Northman'

Robert Eggers is back with his third feature, The Northman, after giving us ventures like The Witch and The Lighthouse. And this time, the filmmaker, who has also co-written the film, seems to have chosen action over horror elements. Featuring a starry cast, the story focuses on the revenge of a Viking prince. The trailer was recently dropped on YouTube. Let's break it down.

Plot Amleth must seek revenge for his father's death

Anya Taylor-Joy plays Olga, Amleth's love interest in the film

At the center of the action is Prince Amleth who witnesses the murder of his father, King Aurvandill (Ethan Hawke), in the hands of his uncle Fjölnir (Claes Bang). Amleth flees the kingdom, vowing to return and seek revenge. Now grown up, Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård) must reclaim the throne and save his mother, Queen Gudrun (Nicole Kidman). He'll be aided by Anya Taylor-Joy's Olga.

Trailer Ancient Viking lore, sacrificial rituals, and prophecy find mention too

While an extremely buffed-up Skarsgård promises ruthless action, various elements of mysticism and madness are shown in the clip. Especially, in one scene, Olga tells Amleth how he can break men's bones with his strength and she has "the cunning to break their minds." Ancient Viking lore, sacrificial rituals, and prophecy are likely to be included in the tale, thereby, enhancing its fantastical value.

Twitter Post 'Avenge father. Save mother. Kill Fjölnir.'

Avenge father. Save mother. Kill Fjölnir.



Watch the trailer for Robert Eggers' #TheNorthman now.

Basis Viking 'Hamlet': 'The Northman' is based on ancient Norse tales

Ultimately, "Avenge father. Save mother. Kill Fjölnir." seems to be the film's storyline. One would notice the plotline's resemblance to William Shakespeare's Hamlet and this fact has been confirmed by Eggers too. But, instead of being inspired by the English play, The Northman is based on Norse tales that also formed the basis for Hamlet. Of course, Disney's Lion King follows a similar course.

Information It will hit theaters in April next year

Cinematography by Jarin Blaschke especially impresses. Icelandic singer-songwriter Björk as Seeress and Willem Dafoe [who starred in Eggers's The Lighthouse] as Heimir The Fool also show up. Getting an exclusive big-screen release in April next year, The Northman will be released by Universal in the United Kingdom and Focus Features in the United States. Release dates in India are yet to be announced.