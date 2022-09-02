Entertainment

Here's why BTS changed venue of 'Yet To Come' concert

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 02, 2022, 11:00 pm 2 min read

Popular K-pop band BTS has changed the venue of its upcoming free in-person concert on October 15 in Busan. Titled Yet To Come, the concert is aimed at promoting South Korea's bid for World Expo 2030. The show, which was supposed to take place at Ilgwang Special Stage in Gijang-gun, will now be held at Asiad Main Stadium. Here's the reason behind the move.

Fewer accommodation facilities in Gijang-gun are reportedly among the several reasons for changing the venue, as almost all rooms in nearby areas got sold out as soon as the concert news surfaced.

Also, there were concerns about the audience's safety as Ilgwang Special Stage won't be able to contain the 100,000 people expected to attend and has only one gate for entry and exit.

The Korean boy band's agencies HYBE and Big Hit Music announced on Friday that they changed the venue to Asiad Main Stadium. In a statement, they said, "Our decision to change the location of the concert was made in an effort to ensure that the focus remains on the performance's main purpose, which is to promote the bid for the 2030 Busan World Expo."

The statement further said that a Live Play will be organized at Busan Port International Passenger Terminal's outdoor parking lot for fans to watch the show's live broadcast on a huge screen. The agencies then thanked fans for their support and promised to reveal more details about the new venue and seating for the concert soon.

In July 2022, the seven-member band, consisting of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, was appointed an honorary ambassador for South Korea's bid for the World Expo 2030. Besides Korea, countries including Italy, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, and Russia (now withdrawn) submitted bids for the event, a world fair, last year. BTS has been actively supporting activities to promote its country's bid.