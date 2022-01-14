'Reh Na Jaye' review: Yunan's new track has youthful spunk

Jan 14, 2022

Did you check out Yunan's new song 'Reh Na Jaye'?

Yunan Music has released a new track on its official YouTube channel. The extended EP song is called Reh Na Jaye and its music video features Yunan. Targeted toward the youth, the number has got a Gen-Z feel to it. Even though Reh Na Jaye has not received encouraging reception, we feel it is a decent listen. Here's our detailed review of the song.

Song Positives: Lyrics, guitar touch, steady rhythm, Yunan's western voice

Words by Yunan and Pratyaksh will appeal to the young crowd. It is a song that narrates about a boy's request to his love interest to try and understand his feelings. The steady rhythm of the Ysoblue-composition arrests your attention throughout its duration. The touch of guitar, given by Tenzing Lama, sounds soothing. Further, Yunan's western voice adds charisma to the track.

Video The video is a simple watch

Now, coming to the video. The almost three-minute-long clip is a simple watch. No jarring costumes, 100s of dancer, complicated dance steps or even a flashy background. It simply has Yunan— donning red shirt, black jacket and light colored trousers— performing in front of the camera. Makers have kept the background black-ish, which builds a nice contrast with the artist in front. Nicely done!

Twitter Post You can check out the song here

REH NA JAYE out now !! https://t.co/Oz588pF3VS — Yunan (@yunanmusic) January 13, 2022

Information Did you know Raftaar is Yunan's mentor?

Yunan with Raftaar

Yunan, who is also known as Uday Sachdeva, belongs to Karnal, Haryana. He began his journey with Dance India Dance L'il Masters. in 2010, the youngster met rapper Raftaar, whom he considers a mentor. Raftaar found potential in the boy and encouraged him to sing. Yunan's last release Slay was penned by himself and Raftaar, which has received 60L views on YouTube.

Verdict The song has potential, video is way too plain

Now even though we have praised the video for its simplicity, a little bit of bling could have been there. It is way too plain. In all, Reh Na Jaye has potential and Yunan is a promising artist. He should be given more opportunities in mainstream musical arena and the film industry. Verdict: Song and the music video get 3.5 and 3/5 stars, respectively.