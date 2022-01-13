Taapsee Pannu-Tahir Raj Bhasin's 'Looop Lapeta' trailer is crazy adventure

Taapsee Pannu-Tahir Raj Bhasin's 'Looop Lapeta' trailer is crazy adventure

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 13, 2022, 07:45 pm 2 min read

Aakash Bhatia directed 'Looop Lapeta' will take you on a roller coaster ride

Netflix India has released the trailer of their upcoming film Looop Lapeta starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin. It will surely take you on an adventurous ride of an unending chase. Last month the film's teaser had created curiosity among viewers due to its intriguing theme. The Sony Pictures Films India and Ellipsis Entertainment-backed venture arrives on Netflix on February 4, 2022.

Trailer What is in store for you?

The 2:36-minute-long trailer begins with a conversation between love birds Savi (Pannu) and Satya (Bhasin). It gradually progresses to show Satya's addiction to gambling. The twist comes when his life gets threatened after losing Rs. 50L in betting. And Savi has just 50 minutes to save him multiple times as she's stuck in a time loop. How she does that forms the trailer's crux.

Observation The trailer creates curiosity with its unusual subject

The clip engages you with its humorous content from the beginning till the end. It has got a raw look, which adds authenticity to the presentation. The different camera angles used to depict each shot adds depth to the story. The groovy background music and sound effects also encapsulate the thrilling element of the plot. In a nutshell, Looop Lapeta's trailer looks exciting.

Twitter Post Check out the trailer here

50 lakh 50 min ⏲️ Can Savi save Satya in time? @TahirRajBhasin #LooopLapeta , a Sony Pictures Films India Feature and Ellipsis Entertainment Production , directed by #AakashBhatia , coming on 4th Feb, only on Netflix.#LooopLapetaTrailer pic.twitter.com/Xq83w0fUuD — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 13, 2022

Flashback 'Looop Lapeta' has been inspired by 'Run Lola Run'

Looop Lapeta is a remake of German film Run Lola Run, which is about Lola (Franka Potente), who needs money to save her partner's (Moritz Bleibtreu) life in 20 minutes. It not only received love and appreciation from critics and audience, but also found a place in the prestigious Venice, Sundance, and Seattle international film festivals. I do hope Looop Lapeta also achieves success.

Releases February will see loads of interesting content on OTT

Netflix will also air a Spanish film Through My Window on the same day. It is based on a novel by Venezuelan author Ariana Godoy. Amazon Prime Video will also present Reacher, starring Alan Ritchson, on February 4. The American thriller has been adapted from a novel by the same name. Inventing Anna, a Shonda Rhimes-created drama series, hits Netflix on February 11.