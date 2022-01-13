5 musical collaborations we would love to see

5 musical collaborations we would love to see

Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Jan 13, 2022, 07:15 pm 3 min read

5 musical collaborations that should happen in the near future

Crossover music or collaborations between two top musical names are always welcome. When Eminem teams up with Rihanna or Beyoncé does it with Shakira, it's always fire. Even after decades, we listen to those tracks and enjoy like we did the first time. But many musical artists have never worked together. Today, we discuss five such collaborations that we would love to see.

Number 1 Coldplay and Linkin Park (without Chester Bennington sadly)

It was one of the epic moments in the musical world when in 2017 Coldplay performed a cover of Linkin Park's track Crawling as a tribute to the latter's late frontman Chester Bennington. The touching honor was loved by all and fans soon wanted the two bands to come together, but Bennington's absence would slice up the hearts of Linkin Park's fans for sure.

Number 2 Justin Bieber and Eminem: We want this contrast

Justin Bieber had famously said in 2019 that Eminem "doesn't understand modern rap." The rap god of course laughed out loud, but if these two ever come together, we can just imagine the tornado. Bieber has a soft voice and Eminem's spitfire pouring of words do build a nice contrast. Till then, let's rewatch the video from 2015 when Bieber rapped Eminem's Lose Yourself.

Number 3 Beyoncé and Britney Spears: Make way for the two Bs!

Britney Spears and Beyoncé's fans went WILD after the Toxic singer posted a video wearing the latter's merch back in 2019. This had sparked speculations about the duo's possible collaboration. But it never happened. Fans of Spears are anyway waiting for her full-fledged comeback to the musical arena, so a single with the Halo crooner will be a perfect treat for them, right?

Number 4 Jennifer Lopez and Jay-Z: Sensational pairing up

We can't say that Jennifer Lopez and Jay-Z have NEVER collaborated. They did have a small thing during the 2020 Super Bowl and it made heads turn. The Reasonable Doubt maker even visited Lopez and her former fiancé Alex Rodriguez's house during that time. So we think if these two work on a musical piece, it will be nothing less than a sensation.

Number 5 Shakira and Lady Gaga: When two versatile singers collaborate

During the Super Bowl 2020 half time show, Shakira and Lopez left all stunned with their remarkable performances. Lady Gaga was one of the impressed fans. Now imagine if the Oscar winner and Shakira, both boasting deep voices that can hit both the low and high notes with equal ease, come together for a number... Ah, the very thought is making us euphoric!