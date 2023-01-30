Anurag Basu's 'Metro In Dino' gets a release date
Director Anurag Basu's next film Metro In Dino is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The cast has now shared the release date of this drama on their social media. The film is slated to release on December 8, 2023. Per sources, the sequel to the much acclaimed 2007 drama Life In a... Metro will follow the same template as its predecessor.
Cast and more details of the film
The movie has a stellar ensemble cast and it promises to tell the stories of couples from various walks of life. It includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta. Pritam will be doing the music for this unconventional love story film. The film's shooting is expected to start soon.
Sara Khan starts prep for movie's shooting
It was earlier revealed that Sara Ali Khan has started preparing for her role in the movie, which is going to be a new genre for her. "After wrapping up almost 3 films...and starting another shooting schedule of 'Mission Eagle' in December, Sara has now kickstarted her prep for 'Metro In Dino' which is an Anurag Basu directorial," a source told Pinkvilla.
More about 'Metro in Dino'
The movie will reportedly be an anthology produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Taani Basu, and Anurag Basu Productions. The title of the film is derived from Pritam and Soham's song In Dino from the movie, Life in a...Metro.