Entertainment

Anurag Basu's 'Metro In Dino' gets a release date

Anurag Basu's 'Metro In Dino' gets a release date

Written by Aikantik Bag Edited by Chanshimla Varah Jan 30, 2023, 02:44 pm 2 min read

Metro In Dino is slated to release on December 8, 2023

Director Anurag Basu's next film Metro In Dino is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The cast has now shared the release date of this drama on their social media. The film is slated to release on December 8, 2023. Per sources, the sequel to the much acclaimed 2007 drama Life In a... Metro will follow the same template as its predecessor.

Cast and more details of the film

The movie has a stellar ensemble cast and it promises to tell the stories of couples from various walks of life. It includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta. Pritam will be doing the music for this unconventional love story film. The film's shooting is expected to start soon.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by saraalikhan95 on January 30, 2023 at 12:05 pm IST

Sara Khan starts prep for movie's shooting

It was earlier revealed that Sara Ali Khan has started preparing for her role in the movie, which is going to be a new genre for her. "After wrapping up almost 3 films...and starting another shooting schedule of 'Mission Eagle' in December, Sara has now kickstarted her prep for 'Metro In Dino' which is an Anurag Basu directorial," a source told Pinkvilla.

More about 'Metro in Dino'

The movie will reportedly be an anthology produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Taani Basu, and Anurag Basu Productions. The title of the film is derived from Pritam and Soham's song In Dino from the movie, Life in a...Metro.