Ranbir's 'Animal,' Alia's 'Heart of Stone' to clash in August!

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 19, 2023, 04:22 pm 2 min read

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' and Alia Bhatt's 'Heart of Stone' will get released on August 11

Looks like August 11 will bring with itself a dilemma for "RanAlia" fans! Ranbir Kapoor's highly anticipated gangster drama Animal and Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut Heart of Stone are set to clash on August 11, 2023. However, while Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal will release theatrically, Tom Harper's Heart of Stone has opted for a straight-to-OTT route and will land on Netflix. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Reddy Vanga is known for directing Arjun Reddy and its Hindi version Kabir Singh—both of which were commercial blockbusters and earned praise for the direction and performances.

Now, it remains to be seen if he can replicate this with the multistarrer action drama Animal.

On the other hand, Heart of Stone will witness Bhatt performing high-octane action stunts for the first time!

'Animal' will present Kapoor as a deadly gangster

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. This is Mandanna's third Hindi film after Goodbye and Mission Majnu. It's targeting pan-India audience and will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The first poster was released at the stroke of midnight on New Year and showed Kapoor's face smeared in blood. It's backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Cine1 Studios, and Bhadrakali Pictures.

Here's everything you need to know about 'Heart of Stone'

Heart of Stone co-stars leading Hollywood actors Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot. Previously, Gadot described the film as "extremely epic" and a "super grounded, raw action thriller," while Dornan exclaimed, "It's so big scale!" On the other hand, Bhatt said that the audience will "feel for" and "really connect with the characters." Notably, Bhatt shot for it during the early stage of her pregnancy.

Where else will we see the two A-listers?

Meanwhile, Bhatt had four releases in 2022: Gangubhai Kathiawadi, Darlings, Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva, and RRR (cameo). This year, apart from Heart of Stone, she'll be seen in KJo's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She has also signed Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. Kapoor, on the other hand, was seen in Shamshera and Brahmastra and is awaiting the release of Tu Jhooti Main Makkar.