Abhay Deol-starrer Netflix series 'Trial By Fire' gets premiere date

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 14, 2022, 06:46 pm 2 min read

'Trial By Fire' will premiere on Netflix on January 13

Netflix's limited series Trial By Fire based on the 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire that had claimed several lives, will start streaming on the OTT platform on January 13. Prashant Nair has helmed the upcoming show. It stars Rajshri Deshpande and Abhay Deol in the lead roles and they will play a reel-life couple who lost their children during the tragedy.

Why does this story matter?

The incident happened on June 13, 1997, and saw the loss of 59 victims.

About 100 were injured as South Delhi's Uphaar Cinema caught fire.

The limited series is inspired by the bestselling book Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy penned by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy.

Its onscreen adaptation was long-awaited and so this update is making headlines.

Netflix announced the news with a poster

Sharing a poster of the movie, Netflix wrote on social media, "Watch the difficult yet resilient journey of two parents- Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, trying to seek justice over the last two decades, in #TrialByFire on 13th January." The poster shows a cinema hall seat getting caught by fire. Fans took to the comments section and shared their excitement to watch the show.

Meet the cast and crew of the show

Deshpande and Abhay Deol will be seen playing the roles of Neelam and Shekhar, the couple who lost their two children in the tragedy. They also fought a long legal battle seeking justice for their loss. Endemol Shine India and House of Talkies have bankrolled the project. It also stars Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shilpa Shukla, and Shardul Bharadwaj.

Show will depict endless 'trials and tribulations' of the parents

The official synopsis of the series shared by the makers read, "Trial By Fire will depict their endless trials and tribulations in the pursuit of justice over twenty four years while also looking at the other lives touched and destroyed by the fire." "We are grateful to Netflix for being such courageous partners in telling this story," director Nair said.