Devoleena Bhattacharjee is married?! Promises to reveal husband's identity soon

Written by Aikantik Bag Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Dec 14, 2022, 05:12 pm 2 min read

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has tied the knot apparently

Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has married secretly with family and friends present, reportedly in Lonavala. There was no official announcement about the wedding until the actor started posting photos from her haldi ceremony. Naturally, fans went gaga over the news, and social media has been flooded with her wedding photos. However, she is yet to reveal her husband's identity.

There has been a wedding spree in the tinsel town post-pandemic. From Bollywood to the Hindi television industry, the favorite stars are getting married to their respective partners.

Fans across social media have been very eager for such updates and are showering love on their favorite stars.

One such wedding was of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The couple got married earlier this year.

Wedding attire and updates

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor took to Instagram Stories to post her photos in bridal attire and makeup. The photos had a black-and-white filter. A fan page posted a photo of her in a red lehenga matched with diamond jewelry. Her SNS co-star Vishal Singh also shared a photo with Bhattacharjee where he is sporting a sherwani and wearing sunglasses.

Fans wondered whether marriage was real

Earlier, Bhattacharjee shared videos and photos from other pre-wedding rituals like the haldi ceremony. She donned a yellow outfit whereas Singh was also present and seen applying haldi on her face. Videos of her enjoying herself with her family members were also posted. A fan wondered if the wedding was real as the Bhattacharjee-Singh duo did a fake proposal for a music video once.

Responding to fan, Bhattacharjee said she'll reveal husband's face soon

Bhattacharjee's significant work in the industry

At the work front, Bhattacharjee is known for her role in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She essayed the role of Gopi Bahu. Later, she appeared in reality TV shows like Bigg Boss 13, 14, and 15. She also starred in the web series First Second Chance. She has worked in Assamese and Hindi music videos. Bhattacharjee participated as a contestant in Dance India Dance 2.