Entertainment

Know all about IMDb's 2022's top 5 Indian web series

Know all about IMDb's 2022's top 5 Indian web series

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 14, 2022, 04:35 pm 3 min read

IMDb releases Top 10 web series of 2022 list

IMDb released its list of the most popular Indian web series of 2022. Neena Gupta-starrer Panchayat Season 2 topped the list followed by Shefali Shah-starrer Delhi Crime Season 2. As OTT content is consumed by many, Indian web series have delivered a variety of content and 2022 had some really good web series on the small screens. Read about the top five here.

Why does this story matter?

IMDb is one of the most used database platforms when it comes to films and shows. From important information to trivia—it contains it all.

This list is prepared on the basis of IMDb ranking and the number of visitors.

The Viral Fever started making web series when the concept was pretty new here, and now it's reaping results.

'Panchayat' (Amazon Prime Video)

Panchayat Season 2 picks up the story from where Season 1 ended. Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) tries for CAT after a failed attempt and still works as a Panchayat secretary in Phulera village. The cast includes Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, among others. This comedy-drama with a layered social message is written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra.

'Delhi Crime' (Netflix)

Delhi Crime Season 2 was one of the most awaited shows. Shefali Shah's "Madam Sir" came back to solve the case of Chaddi Baniyan gang and just like the first season, it's based on true events. The daunting visuals, dilemma, and non-glorification of the police force (which is mostly the standard in Indian films) appealed to the viewers. Shah's DCP Chaturvedi was spot on.

'Rocket Boys' (SonyLiv)

The Abhay Pannu directorial is based on two celebrated Indian physicists—Homi J Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai. This series is biographical and the story revolves and the first three decades of independent India—1940s-1960s. Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh's portrayal of the duo was widely appreciated and it has been renewed for another season. The series is created by Nikhil Advani.

'Human' (Disney+ Hotstar)

The medical thriller directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh revolves around the medical scams which are orchestrated by pharmaceutical companies, private hospitals, and government officials, in the name of human trials for drugs. Shah plays the role of Dr. Gauri Nath with sheer conviction and it also stars Kirti Kulhari, Mohan Agashe, Ram Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa.

'Apharan' (AltBalaji)

Apharan Season 2 is loved for its dialogues and impeccable storytelling. The series had its first season in 2018 and fans wanted more of it. The cast includes Arunoday Singh, Mahie Gill, and Nidhi Singh, among others. The series is created and directed by Sidharth Sengupta. In Season 2, Singh appears in a double role. The story revolves around kidnapping, mystery, and suspense.