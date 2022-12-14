Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's next titled 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's next titled 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 14, 2022, 01:58 pm 2 min read

It was announced a while back that director Luv Ranjan's next movie will star Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. After teasing the fans with the film's title, the makers of the movie finally announced its title on Wednesday: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Along with the title, the makers also shared a short teaser video featuring the lead actors in the backdrop of a song.

Why does this story matter?

The excitement around Ranjan's directorial has been immense since the day it was launched.

As the team built the mystery around the title, expectations were also high.

With its reveal, netizens finally got to know the name after having a full day of trying to guess what the title would be.

So, the title reveal is making the headlines more than usual.

Video introduced Ranbir and Shraddha's characters

The video which lasts for 42 seconds reveals the first looks of lead actors Ranbir and Shraddha. While there are no dialogues, the actors are seen making goofy faces. The background song is crooned by Ranbir. The video has a quirky outlook and it hints that the film will be at its comical best. Let us wait for more information from the makers.

Other cast members, movie's release date

The film also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in important roles. Last year, the makers announced that the film will be released on March 8, 2023, as a Holi special. To note, this film marks the first-ever union of Ranbir, Shraddha, and Rajan. The filmmaker is also bankrolling the movie under his Luv Films banner and it's presented by T- Series.

This may be Ranbir's last rom-com movie

Meanwhile, this film could be the last rom-com for Ranbir. During his speech at the Red Sea International Festival in Jeddah earlier this month, he spoke about the genre. "I don't know it is probably going to be one of the last romantic comedies I do because I am getting older," he said. So, the expectations around the movie are even higher.