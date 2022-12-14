Entertainment

'TKF' only Bollywood movie on IMDb's most-popular Indian movies list

'TKF' only Bollywood movie on IMDb's most-popular Indian movies list

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 14, 2022, 01:46 pm 2 min read

Take a look at IMDb's 10 most popular Indian movies of 2022 list

The year 2022 has been an amazing one for Indian cinema. But for Bollywood, it wasn't the best year. Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil industries took over the box office nationwide and also won the hearts of critics and fans. The only Bollywood movie to see a place in IMDb's list of most popular Indian movies of 2022 is The Kashmir Files.

Why does this story matter?

With cancel culture and calls to boycott Bollywood movies, the industry took a toll.

The comeback of big stars like Aamir Khan or the release of high-budget movies like Samrat Prithviraj did not change the fate of Bollywood.

Only a few movies like Drishyam 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva worked at the box office.

This is a concerning factor.

Movies that made it to the list

In IMDb's list of the 10 most popular Indian movies, South Indian movies are mostly ruling. The first place is taken by SS Rajamouli's RRR, followed by The Kashmir Files, Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, Kamal Haasan's Vikram, Rishab Shetty's Kantara, R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Adivi Sesh's Major, Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam, Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I, and Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie.

Major Bollywood movies released in 2022

Apart from the aforementioned Bollywood movies, the Hindi industry saw the release of a number of mega-budgeters and highly-awaited movies this year. This includes Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Vijay Deverakonda's Liger, alongside Anek, Dhaakad, Bachchhan Paandey, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Badhaai Do, to name a few. But none of these films made a mark at the box office and most were bashed critically, too.

Will Shah Rukh Khan's comeback in 2023 change Bollywood's fate?

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a comeback to the big screens with Pathaan. He also has two other releases in the year namely Dunki and Jawan. Besides, some other highly-awaited movies such as Adipurush, Golmal 5, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani are also getting released. So, let's see what 2023 holds for Bollywood.