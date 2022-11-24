Entertainment

Ahead of Varun-Kriti's 'Bhediya' release, know all about the horror-comedy

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 24, 2022, 12:43 pm 2 min read

'Bhediya' starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will be releasing on Friday

Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will be releasing on Friday (November 25). The thriller is helmed by Amar Kaushik and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan. The actors are currently promoting and the buzz around the film has been quite high. The songs are loved by the audiences and fans are rooting for the new film. Read more to know everything about the film.

Why does this story matter?

Bhediya marks the producer's third foray into horror-comedy. It comes after the successful films Stree and Roohi.

Starting from 2018's Stree starring Rajkummar Rao to the most recent Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, several films in this genre have impressed fans worldwide.

Reportedly, the upcoming film finished its production in record time. It will be crucial to see if the producer's streak is maintained.

The plotline in a nutshell

In the trailer, Dhawan transforms into a man-wolf (werewolf) after being bitten by a wolf. Sanon plays the character of Dr. Anika, his friend, who tries to "cure" the transformation. Though everything is shown in the trailer fans are looking forward to knowing about the transformation and what can be the possible cure for this sort of transformation.

Check out the trailer here

इस कहानी का नाम है #Bhediya!🐺🔥

Presenting the official trailer of India's first creature-comedy, Bhediya!

In cinemas on 25th Nov in 2D &3D. #BhediyaTrailer

Hindi Trailer: https://t.co/oecuCbLfHc



Tamil trailer: https://t.co/hMztl5LMC5



Telugu Trailer: https://t.co/a9ZvkcRtJj — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 19, 2022

Cast and crew of 'Bhediya'

The other actors in the film include Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee, and Paalin Kabak. The music is directed by the duo Sachin-Jigar. Jishu Bhattacharjee shot the film and Niren Bhatt penned its script. Bhediya was initially scheduled to be released in April but the makers postponed its premiere to November to avoid clashing with Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office.

Upcoming projects of the cast

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan in her pipeline. Varun Dhawan has Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor and Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis in his kitty. He will also be making his OTT debut with Raj and DK's Citadel's Indian spin-off produced by Russo Brothers. The duo is currently promoting Bhediya all around the country.