Engineer's Day: Celebrating these actors who also hold a BTech

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Sep 15, 2021, 12:33 pm

On engineer's day, let's look at some actors who hold an engineering degree

September 15 is celebrated annually as Engineer's Day in here. The date was chosen by the Indian government in 1968. This was to mark the birthday of Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, considered one of the country's finest civil engineers. India produces hundreds of engineers every year, some of whom also belong to the entertainment industry. Many have even worked as techies before embracing showbiz.

#1

'Scam 1992' star juggled job and acting before entering limelight

Talented Gujarati actor Pratik Gandhi might have hit the bull's eye with the web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, but this did not come fast or easy. Gandhi graduated in industrial engineering from Pune University and then worked for a while in Reliance Industries. He pursued his dreams with the help of a stable salary as he juggled job and acting.

#2

'Mimi' actress holds a degree in electronics and communications

The next entry is Kriti Sanon, who is enjoying success after her first solo movie, Mimi, did wonders with the critics and audience alike. Not hailing from a filmy background, the Dilwale actress came to Bollywood after finishing her engineering degree in electronics and communications. In fact, she began modeling as an engineering student and believes "engineering taught me to deal with pressure."

Information

Special mention: Sushant Singh Rajput left engineering to pursue acting

As an honorable mention, we have late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. An excellent student, he was pursuing his Bachelor of Engineering degree in Mechanical Engineering from the prestigious Delhi Technological University, before he decided to quit in order to achieve his dream of acting.

#3

Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna is a qualified automobile engineer

Diving south, Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna is a qualified Mechanical Engineer. Before establishing himself as the Eternal King, the Manmadhudu actor completed his Bachelor of Engineering from the College of Engineering, Guindy, Chennai. He then did his post-graduation in Automobile Engineering from Eastern Michigan University. The son of veteran actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Nagarjuna was a child actor but debuted as a lead in Vikram.

#4

Trivia: Taapsee Pannu's engineering firm colleagues made her switch jobs

Today Taapsee Pannu is one of the most reliable and bankable actresses in Bollywood. But did you know she holds a degree in Computer Science Engineering from the Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology in New Delhi? Not only this. She also worked as an engineer for some months. Reportedly, it was her colleagues who encouraged her to pursue the modeling and acting field.