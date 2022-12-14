Entertainment

Shah Rukh to promote 'Pathaan' at FIFA World Cup finals

'Pathaan' will be released on January 25, 2023

As Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie Pathaan's release is around the corner, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie. And, Khan has also been busy with promotional activities. In a recent update, it is reported that the Badshah of Bollywood is set to promote the movie during the finals of the FIFA World Cup. Read on to know more.

Why does this story matter?

Following over four years of hiatus (2018's Zero was his last movie), Khan is set to make a smashing comeback to the big screens with Pathaan.

Though he made cameo appearances in films such as Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Pathaan will mark his first full-fledged movie in years.

So, all updates about it are making the headlines.

Video of SRK speaking about Lionel Messi went viral

A video of Khan speaking about Argentinian football star Lionel Messi was shared by an SRK fan page; it looks like he will appear during the FIFA World Cup finals on December 18. Though there's no official confirmation of this news, it has sent fans into a frenzy. Fans are sharing the video, expressing their excitement about seeing SRK during the final match.

'Pathaan' first single was released recently

Speaking of Pathaan, the makers, on Monday, released the first single of the movie titled Besharam Rang. It features the lead actors Khan and Deepika Padukone. Composed by Vishal and Sheykhar, Besharam Rang has been sung by Shilpa Rao while Kumaar has rendered the Spanish part. It features the lead actors sharing jaw-dropping chemistry, as promised by director Siddharth Anand.

All you need to know about 'Pathaan'

Pathaan will be released on January 25, 2023. It also stars John Abraham in a lead role. SRK will essay the titular role of R&AW agent Feroz Pathaan. The film marks Khan and Padukone's fourth collaboration after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and Chennai Express. After Pathaan, King Khan has Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani co-starring Taapsee Pannu, and Jawan with Atlee co-starring Nayanthara.