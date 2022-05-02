Entertainment

Met Gala: Celebrating 5 best looks of Indians over years

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 02, 2022, 09:15 pm 2 min read

Get your inner fashion enthusiast prepped for Met Gala 2022! Organized annually, the fundraising event aims to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. Top celebrities around the world arrive in style, interpreting that year's theme in their own way. And, many Indians have debuted on the red carpet. Let's celebrate the top five looks over the years.

#1 Priyanka Chopra

We'll start it off with Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra. The Quantico star was a vision in velvety red at Met Gala 2018. Acing the theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Chopra chose a Ralph Lauren dress with a jeweled hood. Packed with the velvet cape sweeping the ground and the simple golden jewelry on her hands, this was a brilliant look.

#2 Natasha Poonawalla

Businesswoman and philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla is known for turning all heads during her Met Gala appearances. And, she did it in abundance while walking the red carpet in 2018. Going with a white Dolce and Gabbana off-shoulder gown, Poonawalla channeled grace and funk together. The corset top gown had a colorful graffiti skirt, paired with ruffled, wavy hair and red lipstick.

#3 Deepika Padukone

Taking up the notch higher and bolder from her last two appearances, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone was a sight to behold in 2019. She wore Zac Posen's pink voluminous Barbie gown, paired with bouffant hair and a pink hairband. The dress was made from metallic pink lurex jacquard fabric, thereby adding a shiny quality. Lorraine Schwartz-designed earrings and a silver bracelet completed the look.

#4 Isha Ambani

Celebrating 2019's theme of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Isha Ambani showed up in an Atelier Prabal Gurung pale violet tulle v-neck ballgown. This gown was made with hand-embroidered, crystal and ostrich feather, sunburst pleating inserts, and sculptural shoulder fleurette, giving her a princess look. Leaving her hair open, industrialist Mukesh Ambani's daughter had gone with a diamond necklace, drop earrings, and gorgeous rings.

#5 Sudha Reddy

After Met Gala remained canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the 2021 version had taken place in September. And, Sudha Reddy was the only Indian to be in attendance this time. The Hyderabad-based philanthropist debuted at the event, shining in haute couture attire by Falguni Shane Peacock. Her golden-brown dress had splashes of black and complemented custom-made diamond-embellished ear cuff by Farah Khan.