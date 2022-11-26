Entertainment

Confirmed! 'Drishyam 3' starring Ajay Devgn is happening, says director

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 26, 2022, 01:45 pm 2 min read

Director Abhishek Pathak confirms Drishyam 3

Director Abhishek Pathak has reportedly confirmed that the third film of the Drishyam franchise—Drishyam 3— will be happening. Though the script isn't even in the making yet, this came after Jeethu Joseph, the writer-director of the original Malayalam franchise, confirmed the possibility of the latter's third installment. Meanwhile, Pathak-helmed Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn, is raking in good numbers at the box office.

Why does this story matter?

Drishyam is one of the most successful film franchises in Indian cinema. The original Joseph-helmed Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam franchise bowled over the viewers with two films so far and has been praised by everyone.

Its Hindi remakes have also impressed audiences. Devgn-starrer Drishyam (2015) reportedly earned over Rs. 111cr worldwide, and its 2022 sequel has already entered the Rs. 100cr club and still minting money.

Open to feedback and possibilities on third part: Pathak

Speaking to ETimes, Pathak expressed happiness over Drishyam 2's success and stated the makers are taking note of the viewers' feedback. He further mentioned the buzz among people regarding the possible third part and said they would be working on the next installment once they get some time off. Fans of both Malayalam and Hindi Drishyam franchises are eagerly waiting for the next parts.

More about cast and crew of 'Drishyam' franchise

Drishyam 2 stars Devgn, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, and Tabu in lead roles. The supporting cast includes Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Mrunal Jadhav, among others. It was shot by Sudhir K Chaudhary. Though the sequel is directed by Pathak, the first part was directed by late filmmaker-actor Nishikant Kamat. Drishyam 2 was also remade in Telugu—starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Meena—as Drushyam 2 (2021).

Sujoy Ghosh's next to have similar shades as 'Drishyam'?

There's been no official confirmation, but the Drishyam franchise is said to be loosely based on Keigo Higashino's bestseller The Devotion of Suspect X. It was recently reported that Sujoy Ghosh's next untitled Netflix film, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, is also based on this book.