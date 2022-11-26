Entertainment

‘Squid Game’ actor O Yeong-su charged with sexual misconduct

Nov 26, 2022

O Yeong-su played an important role in the popular series 'Squid Game'

Squid Game actor O Yeong-su has reportedly been charged with sexual misconduct in South Korea. According to judicial officials, a woman accused the actor of touching her inappropriately in 2017. However, the 78-year-old has denied the allegation, suggest media reports. She initially filed a police complaint against O in December 2021, but it was closed in April 2022 without any charges against the actor.

Why does this story matter?

Following the chart-topping global success of Squid Game, O also bagged the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a series.

To note, he became the first South Korean actor to bag the prestigious award.

Since he has now been charged with sexual misconduct, it comes as a shocking piece of news to his fans and the followers of the series.

After being closed in April, the case was reopened recently

Since the victim's case was closed earlier this year without any charges against O, the prosecution reopened the case recently for investigation. It was opened again "at the request of the victim," as per the South Korean news agency Yonhap. And now, after fresh rounds of investigations, O has been charged without detention, the agency reported. His charges are yet to be revealed.

Commercial featuring the accused actor stopped

According to AFP, South Korea's Culture Ministry also decided to discontinue airing a government commercial featuring O. Meanwhile, on Squid Game, O plays an aged contestant in a survival game. The series revolves around deadly games which have contestants competing with each other for a huge cash prize. The popular Netflix offering was a global hit and gained fans from across the world.

Will O appear in second season of 'Squid Game'?

On the other hand, the makers of the series officially announced its season back in June this year, along with a short teaser. They also announced the return of a few cast members from the first season, including the likes of Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, and Gong Yoo. However, O's name is not part of the confirmed cast members of the second season.