Konkona Sen Sharma birthday: 5 versatile roles of 'Omkara' actor

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 03, 2022, 10:44 am 3 min read

Konkona Sen Sharma is celebrating her 43rd birthday on Saturday (Photo Credit: Flickr/Mumbai Film Fest)

One of the best actors in the Hindi film industry, Konkona Sen Sharma is celebrating her 43rd birthday on Saturday. With meaty roles, Sen Sharma has proved her caliber time and again on the silver screens in numerous films that she has been a part of. On her birthday, take a look at five of the best characters she's played in her career.

As Indu Tyagi in 'Omkara'

Sen Sharma essayed the role of Indu Tyagi in Vishal Bhardwaj's iconic film Omkara. A simple woman from a village, Sharma dived deep into the character getting the perfect grip on the lingo and dialect as well as the mannerism and innocence demanded by the character. She brilliantly transforms from a domicile bystander to a woman who takes charge of her own life.

As Meenakshi Iyer in 'Mr. and Mrs. Iyer'

In one of the earliest films of Sen Sharma's career, she displayed her acting chops as a Tamil Brahmin woman who expresses pride, joy, and pain in the most palpable manner. Multiple sequences in the film are privy to the fact that she can hit you straight in the heart with just her expressions, without having a dialogue to say.

As Madhavi Sharma in 'Page 3'

One of the best roles Sen Sharma played so far is of an ambitious journalist in Madhur Bhandarkar's Page 3. The film was way ahead of its time and brilliantly showcased the dark side of the Hindi film industry with Sen Sharma being at the center of it all. Her character shows the complexities in her life as she deals with a closeted boyfriend.

As Shireen Aslam in 'Lipstick Under My Burkha'

An actor par excellence, Sen Sharma is a favorite of directors who love to write meaty characters. She got into the skin of the character when she essayed Shireen, a woman aspiring to have a better life but dealing with an abusive husband, domestic oppression, and multiple abortions. Sen Sharma's nuanced expressions in both helpless and hopeful situations are what stood out the most.

As Bharti Mandal in 'Ajeeb Dastaans'

Sen Sharma's offbeat character of a Dalit woman is one of the most loved roles of the actor. Her character is well-written with complexities and is a relatable one to the audience. She stands at the center of a complex nexus of gender and sexual orientation, and caste. Apart from these, she has been a part of numerous other content-driven films.