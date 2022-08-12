Entertainment

Colors unveils 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' release date

Colors unveils 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' release date

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 12, 2022, 11:13 am 2 min read

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' 10 will premiere on Colors in September.

The tenth season of dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been making headlines, thanks to its magnificent line-up of confirmed contestants. Now, the makers have further amped up the excitement and released a new promo, putting a seal on the premiere date. This year, the show will be judged by filmmaker Karan Johar and actors Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Context Why does this story matter?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is modeled along the lines of its western counterparts: Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing With the Stars.

This season is even more special since it marks the reality show's return after a five-year-long hiatus.

The ninth season (2016) was won by Teriya Magar and Aryan Patra, and judged by Karan Johar, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, actor Jacqueline Fernandez, and choreographer Ganesh Hegde.

Promo The reality show will begin from September 3

In the promo posted by Colors TV on their social media pages, Dixit Nene can be seen shaking a leg with contestant Amruta Khanvilkar. The duo looks resplendent and Khanvilkar does well at matching steps with Dixit Nene, a bonafide dancing maestro. The channel has also announced that the show will air on Colors TV every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm from September 3.

Twitter Post Watch the video here

Madhuri Dixit aur Amruta Khanvilkar aa gaye hain lekar kuch aise dance moves, jo majboor kar dengey aapko bhi to join them and groove! 🪩💃🏻



Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa 3rd September se Sat-Sun, Raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par.@MadhuriDixit @AmrutaOfficialK pic.twitter.com/YSbuIfQsYK — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) August 11, 2022

Confirmed contestants Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma are among confirmed contestants

Replicating the success formula of all its past seasons, this season is also star-studded with several big names from the television industry. These include Paras Kalnawat, Shilpa Shinde, Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Niti Taylor, and Gashmeer Mahajani. Hina Khan, Shaheer Sheikh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Rupali Ganguly's names have also floated around as probable contestants, but there is no confirmation on this yet.

Recent update Recently, actor Rubina Dilaik was confirmed for the show

TV actor Rubina Dilaik was recently confirmed for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Prior to this, she had been crowned as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 14 and is currently participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi, also a Colors reality show. Dilaik's claim to fame includes soap operas such as Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Punar Vivah: Ek Nayi Umeed, and Chotti Bahu.