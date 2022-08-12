Entertainment

Happy birthday Sara Ali Khan, the queen of viral jokes

Aug 12, 2022

Sara Ali Khan turned 27 on Friday (August 12). Happy birthday!

Actor Sara Ali Khan turned 27 on Friday. Sara, who stepped into Bollywood in 2018, has proved her acting chops with films like Kedarnath, Atrangi Re, and Simmba, and has done well for herself in her short yet rapidly flourishing career. In addition to her acting, she also consistently dominates social media due to her popular joke videos. Let's revisit five of them.

#1 Sara's special 'knock-knock' joke for brother Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday

Sara's younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan can often be spotted in most of her videos. In one such clip posted on Ibrahim's birthday, she says, "Knock knock." He replies, "Who's there?" to which she says, "Abby," leaving him perplexed. When he asks, "Abby who?" she continues the joke and sings, "Abby birthday to you!" Yes, so bad that it's good!

#2 Her wordplay that left Varun Dhawan bewildered

Sara is also famous for roping in her co-stars and asking them to hop on this joke bandwagon. One such event transpired during the promotions of her 2020 comedy film Coolie No. 1, where Sara could be seen having fun with her co-actor Varun Dhawan and leaving him bewildered with wordplay. Watch the video, and don't miss out on Dhawan's expressions!

#3 Not a 'joke' but her hilarious camaraderie with Farah Khan

Though this incident may not exactly qualify as a joke, it's still worth revisiting as it makes you chuckle instantly because of innocent silliness. In April, Sara uploaded a video with filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, where both could be seen twinning in stark shades of green. The short clip opens with Sara's trademark namaste and the duo's pitch-perfect, hilarious "poetry" is too amusing to miss!