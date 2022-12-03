Entertainment

All about K-drama 'Signal'; Indian adaptation to star Kritika Karma

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 03, 2022, 12:28 pm 2 min read

Kritika Kamra has been roped in for Indian Adaptation of South Korean series 'Signal'

Actor Kritika Kamra is all set to play a fierce cop for the first time in K-drama Signal's Indian adaptation. Known for playing content-driven characters on OTT, especially in Tandav and Hush Hush, Kamra will share the screen space with Dhairya Karva and Raghav Juyal. Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the original K-drama series, Signal.

Synopsis of 'Signal'

It's a story of detectives from past and present who come together to solve an unsolved case. Park Hae-young, despite being a criminal profiler and a cop, doesn't trust the police because of a crime he witnessed 15 years ago. However, he now finds a walkie-talkie that connects him with a past detective. They then begin to solve the case together.

Where can you watch it?

The K-drama is one of the most-loved series. Those who have not watched it yet, can binge-watch it on the OTT giant, Netflix. Speaking of its rating, the eight-episode series which was released in the year 2016, has bagged a whopping 8.5 out of 10 stars on IMDb. It is a must-watch series, especially for those who love thrillers.

Cast and characters

Signal stars Lee Je-hoon as Park Hae-young, the main character who is a witness to a kidnapping crime that took place 15 years ago, and then turned into a murder case. In his journey to solve the mystery case, he is joined by veteran detective Cha Soo-hyun (Kim Hye-soo) and Lee Jae-Han (Cho Jin-woong). These three are the main characters in the K-Drama.

Inspired by true events

According to reports, the K-Drama series is said to be inspired by true events. The criminal case that the series has depicted, is reportedly inspired by an incident that took place in Hwaseong in South Korea's Gyeonggi Province over six years, from 1986 to 1991. At least 10 females, including a schoolgirl, were raped and murdered within a two-kilometer radius, reportedly.

More on Kamra's character

Per reports that are doing rounds, Kamra will be playing the character of South Korean actor Kim Hye-soo in the Indian adaptation. She will be on her mission to solve the long-pending case as she is joined by her colleagues. Kamra will be seen in a power-packed performance, as she enters a new genre to play a tough cop in a fantasy cop world.