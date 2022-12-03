Entertainment

Complaint filed over Paresh Rawal's 'cook fish for Bengalis' remark

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 03, 2022, 10:54 am 2 min read

Paresh Rawal made the controversial remark during an election rally

A case was filed against actor-politician Paresh Rawal on Friday and he was accused of spreading "hate speech" with his recent "cook fish for Bengalis" remark. Rawal made the above remark when he took part in an election rally in Gujarat. A video of his remark made the rounds on social media following which a row erupted over the statement.

Why does this story matter?

Rawal was in Gujarat to deliver a speech to woo voters to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Gujarat Assembly Election.

The second phase of the polling will be held on Monday.

For his controversial remark, Rawal apologized and issued a clarification saying that his speech was aimed at illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, and not at Bengalis.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Mohammed Salim filed complaint

The complaint was filed by Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Mohammed Salim, who accused Rawal of spreading "hate speech" during an election rally. He said in his complaint against Rawal, "Such a speech on public domain has been made to provoke riots and destroy the harmony between Bengali community and other communities across the country and cause public mischief."

Here's what Rawal said during the campaign

The widely circulated video shows Rawal saying, "Gas cylinders are expensive but they will come down. People will get employment too." "But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?" Rawal was seen saying this in the video taken during the rally.

Rawal apologized after issuing a clarification

Rawal said, "Fish is not the issue as Gujaratis do cook and eat fish. But let me clarify by Bengali I meant illegal Bangladeshi n Rohingya." "But still if I have hurt your feelings and sentiments I do apologize," he tweeted. But people from West Bengal took offense and noted on Twitter that cooking fish has nothing to do with illegal Bangladeshis or Rohingyas.

of course the fish is not the issue AS GUJARATIS DO COOK AND EAT FISH . BUT LET ME CLARIFY BY BENGALI I MEANT ILLEGAL BANGLA DESHI N ROHINGYA. BUT STILL IF I HAVE HURT YOUR FEELINGS AND SENTIMENTS I DO APOLOGISE. 🙏 https://t.co/MQZ674wTzq — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) December 2, 2022