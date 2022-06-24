Business

How Kolkata's new co-working space helping freelancers, working mothers

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jun 24, 2022, 10:38 am 2 min read

A new co-working space in Kolkata's New Town, named Happy Works, is bringing smile on the faces of freelancers and working mothers as it is providing a comfortable setting for people to work at minimal rate of Rs. 30 for 90 minutes. Introduced by West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation, these facilities. at three locations, are increasingly attracting freelancers, upcoming entrepreneurs and, working mothers.

Context Why does this story matter?

Due to the pandemic, many companies have changed their work mode to work-from-home.

Many had also had to let go of their rented offices due to financial crisis.

However, for many--especially young mothers--working from home isn't always the most convenient option as many families do not take women's careers seriously enough.

Moreover, it is tough to focus on the constant demands from family members.

Details What do we know about these Co-working spaces?

The Happy Works space essentially comprises working pods which are open on all seven days, from 9 am-8 pm. The working pods have been set up on an 800-plus sq ft area with free WiFi. There are about 20 working desks; each one is numbered and comes with a bookshelf. After first 90 minutes, charges levied are just Rs. 20 for every additional hour.

Reaction 'Working pods are the coolest thing in our city'

Sukanya Guha, working mother who is working to establish her startup, a recruitment firm, told the Indian Express that she is so "happy that the government has come up with something like this." "Working pods are the coolest thing in our city today," said Pooja Maitra, a media professional and a mother of a four-year-old girl.

Reaction Financially benefiting many

Users also maintained that the facility is also helping them to reduce their financial expenses. Abhinav Biswas (44), who heads the eastern zone of a start-up that works on women's hygiene, said he used to book hotels to hold meetings with their teammates earlier. "But now I book the conference room of these working pods. They charge me Rs 200 an hour," he added.

Official Working pods gaining popularity: Official

DebasisSen, Managing Director of HIDCO, said, "These pods are gaining popularity with each passing day not only because they are very affordable...but also because they are very conveniently located." "The idea behind charging some money for these pods was just to recover the wifi and electricity expenses, not to gain profit," sen added. Reportedly, these facilities have now been handed over to self-help groups.