Olympic gold-winning hockey legend Keshav Datt passes away at 95

Legendary hockey player Keshav Chandra Datt no more; he was 95

Two-time Olympic gold medal-winning hockey legend Keshav Datt died Wednesday due to age-related ailments, marking the end of a glorious era in the sport. Datt was 95 and is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter, all of whom are settled abroad. The former center halfback breathed his last around 12:30 am at his residence in Santoshpur, Kolkata; he was living alone.

History

Datt was born in 1925 in Lahore

Born on December 29, 1925, in Lahore, Datt was a part of India's golden era in hockey after making Kolkata his home following the partition. A formidable half-back, he was part of India's historic feat at the 1948 Olympics where the country beat home team Britain 4-0 at the Wembley Stadium in London to win the first gold for the country post Independence.

Olympic champions

Saddened to hear legendary halfback Datt's demise: Hockey India President

Before the 1948 Olympics, Datt even toured East Africa under the iconic Major Dhyan Chand's leadership in 1947. Datt was even part of the Indian team at the 1952 Helsinki Games, where they became Olympic champions for the fifth consecutive time. "We are all very saddened to hear about the legendary halfback Keshav Datt's demise," said Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam in a statement.

Statement

Inspired generations of hockey players in the country: Ningombam

"He (Datt) was the lone surviving member of the 1948 and 1952 Olympic Games and today truly feels like the end of an era," Ningombam said. "We all grew up listening to incredible stories of their memorable outings for independent India at the Olympics and they went on to inspire generations of hockey players in the country," he added.

West Bengal CM

World of hockey lost one of its true legends: Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also offered her condolences. "The world of hockey lost one of its true legends today. Saddened at the passing away of Keshav Datt. He was a double Olympic gold medal winner, 1948 and 1952. A champion of India and Bengal. Condolences to his family and friends," Banerjee tweeted.

Mohun Bagan Ratna award

Datt was conferred with Mohun Bagan Ratna award in 2019

Datt also captained the Mohun Bagan hockey squad from 1951-1953 and again between 1957 and 1958. As a Mohun Bagan player, he won the hockey league six times and the Beighton Cup three times in a span of 10 years. He was conferred with the Mohun Bagan Ratna award in 2019, becoming the first non-footballer recipient of the honor.

Quote

Datt's contribution will be remembered forever: SAI

"SAI mourns the passing away of Keshav Datt, a member of India's 1948 and 1952 Olympics gold medalist men's hockey teams," the Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted. "His contribution to the great legacy of Indian hockey will be remembered forever," it added.

Condolences

A hero I looked up to growing up: Leander Paes

Tennis star Leander Paes, whose father Dr. Vece Paes is a former hockey Olympian, also condoled the demise of Datt, whom he knew personally. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Uncle Keshav. A very dear family friend and a hero I looked up to growing up. He always encouraged me. My deepest condolences to his family!" he posted on Twitter.