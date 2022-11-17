India

Money laundering case: Court denies bail to AAP's Satyendar Jain

Written by Prateek Talukdar Nov 17, 2022, 03:27 pm 2 min read

Delhi cabinet minister Satyendar Jain was arrested under the sections of Prevention of Money Laundering Act

A Delhi court rejected the bail of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in an alleged money laundering case. Besides him, the bail applications of two co-accused in the case — Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, were also rejected. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed Jain's bail plea saying that he misled the agency and was not cooperative in the investigation.

Context Why does this story matter?

Jain was arrested on May 30 amid a political feud between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the AAP, which has been gaining fuel since.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an FIR in the case in 2017.

The AAP has accused the BJP-led central government of misusing federal agencies and framing Jain in a "false" case to settle political scores.

Suspension Tihar Jail superintendent suspended for alleged VIP treatment to Jain

Earlier this week, the superintendent of Delhi's Tihar Jail, where Jain is locked up, was suspended for allegedly providing VIP treatment to Jain. The action was initiated on the recommendation of an inquiry committee formed by Delhi's Lieutenant-Governor (LG) VK Saxena, who has been at the center of the tussle between the AAP and BJP.

Allegations L-G formed committee based on Conman Sukesh's allegations

The L-G formed the committee after jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar accused Tihar Jail Superintendent Ajit Kumar of bestowing undue favors to Jain. The ED submitted CCTV footage in the court alleging that Jain was leading a luxurious lifestyle in prison and meeting the co-accused in the case regularly to influence the investigation. The agency also alleged that Jain's wife met him in the cell.

Sukesh Conman Sukesh claimed giving funds to AAP, Jain

Chandrashekhar is writing "confession" letters to the L-G, months after his arrest in a Rs. 200 crore money laundering case. In his fourth and latest letter, he claimed to have given Rs. 10 crore to Jain as protection money, and gave funds to AAP for Punjab and Goa elections. He alleged that he was harassed and threatened in jail on behalf of Jain.

Details Case was transferred earlier before Special Judge Dhull

Special Judge Vikas Dhull of Rouse Avenue Courts presided over the case. Senior Advocates N Hariharan and Rahul Mehra appeared for Jain while Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju and Zoheb Hossain were the ED's counsel. The case was transferred for hearing before Dhull following ED's plea to transfer the proceedings, earlier pending before Special Judge Geetanjali Goel.