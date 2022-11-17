Money laundering case: Court denies bail to AAP's Satyendar Jain
A Delhi court rejected the bail of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in an alleged money laundering case. Besides him, the bail applications of two co-accused in the case — Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, were also rejected. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed Jain's bail plea saying that he misled the agency and was not cooperative in the investigation.
- Jain was arrested on May 30 amid a political feud between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the AAP, which has been gaining fuel since.
- The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an FIR in the case in 2017.
- The AAP has accused the BJP-led central government of misusing federal agencies and framing Jain in a "false" case to settle political scores.
Earlier this week, the superintendent of Delhi's Tihar Jail, where Jain is locked up, was suspended for allegedly providing VIP treatment to Jain. The action was initiated on the recommendation of an inquiry committee formed by Delhi's Lieutenant-Governor (LG) VK Saxena, who has been at the center of the tussle between the AAP and BJP.
The L-G formed the committee after jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar accused Tihar Jail Superintendent Ajit Kumar of bestowing undue favors to Jain. The ED submitted CCTV footage in the court alleging that Jain was leading a luxurious lifestyle in prison and meeting the co-accused in the case regularly to influence the investigation. The agency also alleged that Jain's wife met him in the cell.
Chandrashekhar is writing "confession" letters to the L-G, months after his arrest in a Rs. 200 crore money laundering case. In his fourth and latest letter, he claimed to have given Rs. 10 crore to Jain as protection money, and gave funds to AAP for Punjab and Goa elections. He alleged that he was harassed and threatened in jail on behalf of Jain.
Special Judge Vikas Dhull of Rouse Avenue Courts presided over the case. Senior Advocates N Hariharan and Rahul Mehra appeared for Jain while Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju and Zoheb Hossain were the ED's counsel. The case was transferred for hearing before Dhull following ED's plea to transfer the proceedings, earlier pending before Special Judge Geetanjali Goel.