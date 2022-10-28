India

Kejriwal formally writes to Modi amid 'Ganesh-Lakshmi on currency' row

Kejriwal formally writes to Modi amid 'Ganesh-Lakshmi on currency' row

Written by Pirzada Shakir Oct 28, 2022, 02:34 pm 3 min read

"When Indonesia, having only two percent of the Hindu population can have a picture of Lord Ganesh on currency notes, why cannot India?" he asked

Ahead of the Gujarat elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal once again reiterated his demand for the pictures of Hindu deities on the currency notes. Kejriwal has now formally written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter. Kejriwal believes that "the images on currency notes is a solution to the economic woes of India."

Context Why does this story matter?

In a surprising proposal put forth by Kejriwal, he has asked PM Modi to issue new currency notes with the pictures of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi without retrieving notes already in circulation.

His demand is believed to be intended to please the majority-Hindu electorate in upcoming polls in Delhi and Gujarat as AAP is contesting against the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Demand Letter to PM Modi

While claiming that India's economy is not in a good state, Kejriwal on Thursday wrote a letter to the PM, days after urging him through a presser to print images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh alongside Mahatma Gandhi. He added that the "entire country will be blessed if images of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi are printed on currency notes."

Twitter Post 'On behalf of 130 crore Indians....'

मैंने प्रधानमंत्री जी को पत्र लिखकर 130 करोड़ भारतवासियों की ओर से निवेदन किया है कि भारतीय करेंसी पर महात्मा गांधी जी के साथ-साथ लक्ष्मी गणेश जी की तस्वीर भी लगाई जाए। pic.twitter.com/OFQPIbNhfu — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 28, 2022

Mobilization 'People are excited, support my demand'

Kejriwal has claimed that people are very excited about his demand and have extended support. On Wednesday, he held a press conference a day after Diwali to demand pictures of deities on currency notes. "When Indonesia, having only two percent of the Hindu population can have a picture of Lord Ganesh on currency notes, why cannot India?" he asked.

Criticism Anti Hindu, poor carbon copy: BJP attacks Kejriwal

BJP after sensing a 'Hindutva pitch' and poll benefits out of the demand in upcoming polls, carried out a scathing attack, accusing him of "insulting the Ram Mandir and religious symbols." BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra while accusing Kejriwal of threatening people of imprisonment for celebrating Diwali, said, "Blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are always with this country and PM Modi."

Carbon copy If a problem then go to Pakistan: AAP to BJP

AAP attacked the BJP by throwing 'Pakistan' bard at it. Amid criticism by BJP, AAP's Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Naresh Balyan countered, "If BJP has a problem with Ganesh Ji and Lakshmi Ji, they can go to Pakistan." "Don't we all need the blessings of Lakshmi ji and Ganesh Ji?" asked MLA Atishi, while seeking BJP's support for the proposal.

Election gimmick 'Tactic to save face in Delhi'

Meanwhile, civic polls are arriving in Delhi and BJP's unit has accused Kejriwal of doing "election gimmicks by putting forth such demands." Preparations for civic polls have started in the national capital, where AAP is running the government. "They're bringing new tactics to save face in polls. Those who objected to Ram Mandir have come with a new mask," Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari said.