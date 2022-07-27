India

AAP's Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for throwing papers

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 27, 2022, 04:28 pm 2 min read

The MPs suspended from Parliament include 20 from the Rajya Sabha.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member Sanjay Singh on Wednesday became the 24th member of parliament (MP) suspended in three days for "unruly behavior". Singh was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday for the rest of the week for throwing papers at the Chair on Tuesday. The MPs suspended from Parliament include 20 from the Rajya Sabha.

Reason Why did the Deputy Chairman suspend Singh?

Singh and some other members raised slogans on Tuesday when the house reassembled at 3:42 pm. They were demanding debate over the death of at least 28 people due to the consumption of illicit and toxic liquor in Gujarat. During the protest, Singh entered the well of the House, tore down the papers, and threw them toward the Chairman.

Response How did Singh respond to his suspension?

Following the announcement, Singh swiftly responded to his suspension saying he will continue seeking answers for 55 deaths due to poisonous liquor. "Modi Ji may have suspended me but will keep fighting, seeking answers for 55 deaths due to poisonous liquor in Gujarat," he tweeted in Hindi along with a video clip of the Chair announcing his suspension.

Rules What rule was invoked to suspend him?

While announcing Singh's suspension, Deputy Chairman Harivansh used Rule 256, stating that Singh's actions were in complete disrespect to the rules and the authority of the Chair. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan then filed a resolution to suspend him from the House for the remaining of the week. The proposal was approved by voice vote, amid the uproar by the opposition.

Details Earlier action by the Deputy Chairman

During a stormy monsoon session in Parliament on Tuesday, 19 Rajya Sabha MPs from opposition parties were suspended for the remainder of the week. The Deputy Chairman, suspended members from five parties, including the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS). This comes only a day after four Congress Lok Sabha MPs were suspended for the entire monsoon session.

Latest development 'Revocation order only if erring members regret the misconduct'

Vice President Rajya Sabha chairperson Venkaiah Naidu stated on Wednesday that reversal of suspension may only be considered if the erring members realize the seriousness of their misconduct in the House and regret it, according to NDTV. This follows widespread suspensions from the Parliament. It stated that the Rajya Sabha is likely to debate on the topic of price rise, early next week.