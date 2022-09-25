India

Sonali Phogat's family accuses BJP's Kuldeep Bishnoi of murder

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 25, 2022, 11:53 am 2 min read

Kuldeep Bishnoi was the main political rival of Sonali Phogat as they both were vying for the BJP ticket for the same seat.

The family of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat has accused party leader, Kuldeep Bishnoi, of killing her, ANI reported. They made the revelation during the Sarv Khap Mahapanchayat, which was held in Hisar, Haryana on Sunday. Following the claims, the Mahapanchayat has decided to summon Bishnoi to clarify his stance, according to Sandeep Bharti, the spokesperson.

The death of Phogat, a former Bigg Boss contestant and content creator, shocked many people in the entertainment and political circles.

She was visiting Goa with her staff and reportedly suffered a heart attack based on a preliminary report by a team of doctors.

However, the police registered a murder case following the postmortem and arrested five people including his two accomplices.

The family of Phogat openly revealed before the Mahapanchayat that Bishnoi appears to be the conspirator in Phogat killing, Bharti told ANI. Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka reportedly told the Mahapanchayat that Bishnoi's name came up when he sent his acquaintance to the hospital after Phogat's death. "Sudhir Sangwan, one of the accused, enquired whether the person was sent by Kuldeep Bishnoi," he claimed.

"The police have acted to divert the investigation, but the family and Sarv Khap believe Bishnoi is under suspicion," said Bharti. "In the previous Khap Panchayat also, many representatives had leveled allegations against him. Therefore, Bishnoi should clear his stand before the Khap. Otherwise, there will be a big Mahapanchayat of Sarvsamaj in Adampur on October 23," he added.

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, Phogat contested unsuccessfully on a BJP ticket against Bishnoi (then in the Congress) from the Adampur constituency in Hisar. Bishnoi recently defected to the BJP, and both were now vying for the party's nomination for the next election. As per reports, Bishnoi met with Phogat in Hisar some days before her death.

In Phogat's alleged murder case, Goa Police have arrested five persons, including the proprietor of 'Curlie's' restaurant, her two accomplices, and two drug peddlers. After interrogating the proprietor of Curlie's, Edwin Nunes, the police apprehended him on August 27. Police previously stated that Phogat may have died while under the influence of narcotics after two accomplices acknowledged to putting obnoxious substances in her drink.