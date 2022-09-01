Politics

Kejriwal wins floor test in Delhi Assembly amid poaching allegations

Kejriwal wins floor test in Delhi Assembly amid poaching allegations

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 01, 2022, 05:29 pm 3 min read

The Aam Aadmi Party, which has a 62-seat majority in the 70-member Assembly, triumphed with 58 votes.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by Arvind Kejriwal passed the floor test in the Delhi Assembly on Thursday amid political infighting over the excise policy in the national capital. The party, which has a 62-seat majority in the 70-member Assembly, triumphed with 58 votes. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had only eight legislators who were absent during the voting.

Context Why does this story matter?

The BJP and AAP have been locked in a bitter political battle over alleged corruption in Delhi's liquor policy.

In the same matter, the CBI searched Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's home earlier in August.

The move comes at a time when the BJP-led central government has raised concerns over the misuse of probing agencies against the opposition.

Statement What did Kejriwal say before the trust vote?

"In the 3000 years of humankind's existence, the AAP would have had the most cases against it," Kejriwal said, before the floor test. "On 48 of our MLAs, there are 179 cases. We are a small party, we are just born. Out of these 179, 134 cases were thrown out, the courts said that there is nothing in these matters," he added.

Motion Kejriwal tabled motion after accusing BJP of poaching

Kejriwal had tabled a confidence motion on Tuesday in the Delhi Assembly. Earlier, he had alleged that the opposition BJP tried to topple his government by poaching 40 of its MLAs under 'Operation Lotus'. However, he said the saffron party failed in the process as it could not get any of the AAP MLAs to cross over.

Allegation BJP offered Rs. 20 cr each to AAP MLAs: Kejriwal

Kejriwal said last week that the BJP offered AAP MLAs Rs. 20 crore to roll over. The AAP leader said he wants to bring "a motion of confidence in the Assembly to show that the BJP's "Operation Lotus Delhi" has devolved into "Operation Kichad (mud pile)." "Operation Lotus" is allegedly a BJP strategy to destabilize governments in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh.

Response BJP's response to Kejriwal

The BJP has denied the AAP's assertions, claiming that the party was engaging in "theatrics" to deflect attention. On Monday, senior BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted, "Who has asked for a Confidence Motion in Delhi Assembly? No one. It is just a desperate ploy to distract from the liquor excise (sic)." The saffron party also disputed the AAP's accusations of poaching.

Case What is CBI investigating?

As per reports, three claims are being investigated by the CBI: -Delhi's now-canceled excise policy resulted in a large loss for the government's finances. -Ineligible participants were awarded retail locations, and -the AAP administration allegedly benefitted from bribes and "commissions." On July 30, Sisodia, who supervises Delhi's Excise Department, declared a policy change, stating that only government institutions in Delhi will sell liquor.