BJP trying to poach 40 AAP MLAs, claims Kejriwal

BJP trying to poach 40 AAP MLAs, claims Kejriwal

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 25, 2022, 02:54 pm 3 min read

The BJP and AAP have been embroiled in a scathing political battle over alleged corruption in the Delhi liquor policy.

In a fresh attack on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tried to poach 40 of his MLAs to topple the Delhi government. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief also alleged Manish Sisodia got calls from the saffron party to switch sides, but did not provide any proof for the claim. Here's all about Delhi's political storm.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided Deputy-CM Sisodia in the same case last week.

The remarks come at a time when intelligence agency (CBI/ED/IT) raids against opposition leaders have raised concerns about their misuse by the BJP-led central government.

Bribes Kejriwal renews attack on BJP

Addressing the media after a 'headcount' meeting of his MLAs, Kejriwal alleged that they were lured with Rs. 20-crore bribes. "The BJP wants to poach 40 MLAs to make our government fall," he claimed, adding that they have set aside Rs. 800 crore for the same. Additionally, the party also said that 12 AAP MLAs received calls from the BJP to roll over.

Twitter Post Watch: Arvind Kejriwal speaks after AAP's crucial MLA meet

BJP sent a message to Manish Sisodia and asked him to leave AAP and Arvind Kejriwal. They wanted him to join BJP along with some other MLAs and they offered him (Manish Sisodia) Delhi CM post, also offered that all cases against him will be withdrawn: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Quote 'Not a single MLA has accepted their offer'

After 'praying' for the failure of 'operation lotus' at Rajghat, Kejriwal said, "I am very happy that not even a single MLA has accepted their offer...The BJP also offered him (Sisodia) Delhi CM post, also offered that all cases against him will be withdrawn."

Meeting All MLAs ensured loyalty: AAP

The AAP had scheduled a crucial meeting of its MLAs at 11 am to ensure that no legislator was switching teams. While 54 of the 62 MLAs showed up, the remaining assured their loyalties over the phone. Earlier, some MLAs had gone incommunicado and could not be approached, the party had claimed. "Kejriwal has defeated operation lotus," an AAP spokesperson claimed.

Twitter Post Watch: AAP chairs key MLA meet

This Meeting of all MLAs proves that kejriwal Govt is stable.

Operation Lotus Failed !



Operation Lotus Failed ! pic.twitter.com/wfQ5If1YYp — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) August 25, 2022

BJP How has the saffron party responded?

The BJP denies poaching allegations leveled by the AAP. "We are asking pointed questions to AAP. However, they are beating around the bush and evading questions," National Spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said. Taking a jibe at Kejriwal, MP Parvesh Singh said, "If you are unable to trace any of your MLAs, please let us know. We will help you find them out.

Manish Sisodia Won't bow down, says Sisodia

Earlier this week, Sisodia alleged that the BJP had contacted him to join the party saying all cases against him would be closed. "I want to say to the BJP- I am the descendant of Maharana Pratap. I will cut off my head but won't bow down in front of the corrupt," he tweeted. The leader stressed that all cases against him are false.

Case What is the CBI probing?

The CBI is looking into three allegations: The new policy resulted in a massive loss for the public coffers. Retail outlets were given to ineligible players. The AAP government reportedly profited from kickbacks and "commissions." On July 30, Sisodia, who oversees the excise department, announced a reversal of the policy and stated that starting August 1, only government establishments would sell alcohol in Delhi.